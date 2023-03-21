GREG LOWER
ERIE – An assisted living facility in Erie will not close, a company official told residents, staff and community members who aired talk of high turnover, low wages, staff shortages and burnout.
About two dozen people met at Guest Home Estates VIII in Erie Monday evening for an hour-long discussion about the facility’s future. The center, which has been in Erie for more than a decade, is the only place in the community for the elderly to receive residence-style care.
Doug Maddox, a managing partner in the Nowata, Okla.-based firm, said they are not closing the building.
“That’s the last thing on our mind,” he said.
Guest Home Estates held a similar town hall meeting in Brunswick a year ago, Maddox said.
The Erie center has 25 beds and nine residents. Michele Garner, who manages Guest Home Estates in Caney, appeared with Maddox and said the Caney location has 22 residents and 16 employees.
With the Erie location having nine residents. Assistant Vice President of Operations Adriaen Gillespie, who manages the Erie building, said they are seeking four people during the day shift, four during the evening shift, and one CNA overnight. The overnight staff would go to two if there were more residents.
The Erie center uses an agency employee for overnight, but participants at the discussion said that an agency employee would cost more than someone who worked directly for Guest Home Estates.
Michelle Yates, whose mother is a resident, said she talked to former employees who told her that salaries are an issue in the turnover.
“A lot of pweople have left here because they’re not making enough,” Yates said. She also heard that the Erie location paid more than others, she said.
Audience participants mentioned an employee working as a cook who has taken on other duties and makes $11.25 an hour. The employee said she could not remember when she last received a raise.
“You can go to Walmart and make $15 an hour stocking shelves,” a woman in attendance said.
Maddox said he would look at the pay scale and pay market rates.
“I want home-grown talent,” he said. “I want somebody local from Erie.”
The company is willing to fund medical training, he said.
Other audience members mentioned further areas of concern.
“I’ve been casing out the joint,” an older woman said, “and it looks as if someone does not care.”
She pointed to the condition of the driveway. The building also has no sign, just an empty frame.
Former Erie manager Autumn Walters said she resigned because of burnout and staffing shortages.
“I left because I didn’t have enough help,” she said.
The editor of the Erie weekly newspaper said he tried to contact other locations and had a difficult time getting a response.
Maddox asked if people would be willing to volunteer, and later offered to set up an advisory group.
“I do everything I can to make this healthy and make this fun,” Gillespie said.
