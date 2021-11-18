GREG LOWER
Community leaders from multiple organizations and areas met at the Holiday Inn Express Wednesday and Thursday for a workshop on economic development.
Todd Lang with the International Economic Development Council said more than two dozen people attended the workshop organized by the Southeast Kansas Regional Planning Commission and the Chanute Regional Development Authority.
The workshop was funded by a grant with the Economic Development Administration in Denver to provide pro bono technical assistance.
Three IEDC volunteers, Rob O’Brian of Joplin, Mo., Henry Silentman from Shiprock, New Mexico, and Howard Pierpont of Greeley, Colo., led a series of panel discussions that included meetings with tourism, healthcare, real estate, small business and education representatives.
The discussions also included meetings with county commissioners and manufacturing leaders.
O’Brian said the workshop provided really good input and had a great cross-section of people.
“People have been very candid,” he said.
O’Brian worked for the Joplin Chamber of Commerce for 23 years and has been consulting for three years on subjects including workforce assessment and the general scope of economic development.
Silentman said it is always wonderful to learn about a community.
He serves on the board of Quality New Mexico and the New Mexico Performance of Excellence awards, and works on economic development for 22 communities out of a total of 110 communities in the Navajo Nation, which covers an area the size of West Virginia.
He said he was here to help the 12 counties in the SEKRPC.
“That’s a lot of area,” he said.
Pierpont said it was interesting to see the diversity of the group. He said it had people from what often might be considered competing organizations.
“Here, what they’re looking for is solutions,” he said. “I don’t have the answer, but I’ve seen a number of things.”
Lang said the number of participants speaks a lot about the efforts of CRDA Director Matt Godinez to promote regionalism.
“You don’t always see that coordination over a large area,” Lang said.
He said they plan follow-up sessions.
