The Chanute Community Foundation (CCF) is seeking monetary donations for new playground equipment going in at Santa Fe Park.
So far, the Chanute Community Foundation has raised more than $22,500 toward funding the playground. Chanute Vice Mayor Tim Fairchild reported this information to The Tribune on Monday.
“People are generous,” he said. “It’s really inspirational to watch it.”
CCF’s main fundraising effort is going to be Artist Alley, Fairchild said. Artist Alley is planned for Sept. 30 this year.
Depending of grant dollars and supplemental funding, the total cost is estimated at $750,000, City Manager Todd Newman told The Tribune last week at the Chanute Parks Advisory Board’s meeting. They met Thursday to discuss playground options.
The Patterson Family Foundation will match funds raised by the community, making the potential of up to $140,000 for the project.
“So we can get to that match grant of $70,000,” Fairchild said.
Park & Play Structures offers supplemental assistance if the community can match $100,000 with $100,000 of Chanute’s own money in 90 days.
Kate Shepard with Playscapes, the company that provided play and park structures for Katy and Highland parks, is working on the Santa Fe project with the city of Chanute. Playscapes is based out of Yates Center.
