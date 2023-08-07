The Chanute Parks Advisory Board

The Chanute Parks Advisory Board met last week and discussed options for the new playground equipment at Santa Fe Park. In this photo, Kate Shepard with Playscapes talks to members.

 Hailey Phillips | Tribune

The Chanute Community Foundation (CCF) is seeking monetary donations for new playground equipment going in at Santa Fe Park.

So far, the Chanute Community Foundation has raised more than $22,500 toward funding the playground. Chanute Vice Mayor Tim Fairchild reported this information to The Tribune on Monday.

Recommended for you

Load comments