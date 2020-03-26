GREG LOWER
ERIE – Commissioners discussed on Thursday just how far Neosho County might go to prevent the spread of the coronavirus (COVID-19). The commission met under special conditions Thursday by live-streaming video on social media. The commissioners met in the courthouse lobby to allow more space between each other and those reporting to the commission.
Public Health Officer and Health Department Director Teresa Starr reported to the Neosho County Commission on a mandate issued by the Health Department and Board of Health after the number of coronavirus cases statewide jumped by a third in 24 hours Thursday.
Starr cited state statutes and Governor Laura Kelly’s executive orders before commissioners.
“We’re getting a lot of heat for what we’ve done,” she said, but added that they are not trying to do anything that is not for the safety of the public.
The disease spread is being monitored by the Kansas Department of Health and Environment and the Centers for Disease Control.
“We can’t stop rumors,” she said. “The truth is, we are following the CDC guidelines.”
The order limits businesses that are not essential, but commissioners discussed how much more could be done to make sure the disease is isolated.
“We need to be responsible,” Commissioner Gail Klaassen said.
Starr said she does not think the police and sheriff’s departments have time to stop people to make sure they are out on essential business.
Commissioner Paul Westhoff asked if travelers who have been to Johnson or Sedgwick counties should be self-quarantined. Johnson County had the highest number of cases as of Thursday with 59 and Sedgwick the third-highest with 16. Wyandotte County tallied 34 on Thursday.
Klaassen said Allen and Labette counties have restrictions on travelers from Johnson County.
“At what level are we going to add other counties?” she said. “Once you start, where do you stop?”
County Attorney Linus Thuston said the county would need to build a new jail for all the people the measure would restrict who would violate the order. He pointed to a rash of burglaries in Chanute last week as something police are already dealing with, and said Allen County may have passed the restrictions but is not enforcing them.
“You’re talking about something that is really not enforceable,” Thuston said. “You’re talking about something that’s a great ‘idea.’ The enforcement agent is me.”
Commissioner David Orr asked if the county might be found negligent if it did not pass further restrictions, while Thuston shook his head behind Orr.
Klaassen said she was not willing to go beyond the measures put out by the governor.
Starr said Topeka and Coffey County are under stay-at-home orders, but she has to travel there to deliver test samples. She said she would not want to impose restrictions she herself could not follow.
Emergency Management Director Melanie Kent-Culp also reported to the commission on local shortages of personal protective gear including masks, gloves, gowns and other items, and her efforts to get supplies.
Other business
Later in the meeting, Orr responded to an email sent to him and Klaassen by an opponent of the Neosho Ridge Wind project.
Resident Ed Spielbusch owns property in the construction area but does not live there, and raised concerns about out-of-state workers at local businesses in connection with the pandemic.
Orr said the county cannot control where people travel.
“They have a right to go anywhere that they want to go,” he said, comparing the construction workers to trucks that stop at the Love’s Travel Plaza or Orizon employees who travel to Wichita on weekends.
Klaassen said Apex has a plan in place for the pandemic, and Orr said he believes the company is trying to complete as much work as possible in case there is a total shutdown.
Starr said she has dealt with calls about the project. She said many of the trucks involved are rentals, so their license plates may not match where they came from most recently.
Commissioners also voted to earmark funding to help the Galesburg Relief Fund.
Fund organizers met with the commission prior to coronavirus measures to request funds to help with their building project. Klaassen said the fund, which helps people in need, has shelved the project now in favor of helping people during the COVID-19 crisis.
Commissioners approved earmarking $30,000 to assist the Relief Fund. The funds will come from money allocated to the commission from the Neosho Ridge Wind project as payment in lieu of taxes.
Commissioners received a letter from employees of the county appraiser’s office asking if they may work from home during the COVID-19 situation. The letter said five of the seven employees commute to work, some from out of the county.
Commissioner Westhoff said granting the request would open a can of worms. Orr said the commission would have to do the same thing for other county departments. He said if they wanted to shut down, it would be without pay, and Klaassen said that since public access to the courthouse has been restricted, it is now much safer.
The commission approved bids for sheriff’s office vehicles. They accepted a bid of $31,965 from Merle Kelly Ford for a 10-passenger van, and a total bid of $166,830 for three marked and three unmarked Dodge patrol trucks from Shields Motors.
Sheriff Jim Keath said that during normal times he would receive the vehicles in 60 to 100 days, but he is not sure when the delivery date would be as things stand now.
Interim maintenance director Herb Ford received approval to purchase a $6,357 floor scrubber and to hire consultants for heating and air conditioning evaluation at a cost of $2,500.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.