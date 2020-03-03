The USD 413 Board of Education accepted several donations on Monday night at its monthly board meeting, including $300 to go toward paying student lunches.
The board accepted a $50 donation from Joshua and Stacy Wire and a $250 donation from Sawhaul, LLC, to be divided amongst each school.
The board also accepted a $500 donation to the Chanute High School track team from Rick Rutter. A $55 donation was given to the Community Service Contribution Program by Kansas Income Tax, and donations from the 413 Foundation including $1,000 for CHS Mary Poppins musical, $1,000 in gift certificates for Chanute Elementary Students go to the Scholastic Book Fair, and others. In total, $7,575 was donated by the USD 413 Foundation for the classrooms and library at the elementary school.
The foundation also donated $589.95 to the Lincoln Early Learning Center Teacher’s Lounge for furniture and paint; $110.50 to the basic needs fund to provide items for students; $538 to Valentine’s treat carts at CES, RMS, CHS and Support Operations; $223 for repairs to a trombone for the band; and $108 for the Lincoln Valentine’s Day Soup Line.
RMS student, Qiana Scott, was recognized for her performance at the Scholastic Art Competition, where she received an Honorable Mention Award.
Sophie Osborn was recognized for her outstanding performance in Journalism, where she received the Kansas Scholastic Press Association Journalist of the Year Award.
Bob Cross and Alicia Fickel addressed the board about Youth Art Month at the Chanute Art Gallery and thanked the board for its continued support of the Arts within curriculum.
Board members approved the 2020-21 calendar and accepted the resignations of Natalie Hamilton, CHS Music Instructor, and Dianna Mitchell, a custodian at CES.
The first day of school will be August 13 and the last half-day May 21, Winter break is Dec. 21-Jan. 1 and spring break March 15-19. Commencement is May 16.
Cindy Hinkle, a teacher at CES, and David Ports, CES mail/food delivery, announced their retirements at the end of the school year.
The board voted to hire Mendy Burnett, Royster Musical Assistant Director, while Sydni Emling and McKayla Greve were hired as teachers at CES. Jeff Smith was hired as a physical education teacher at CES.
The board also allowed CHS custodian Christopher Spitzer to transfer to the elementary school.
After an executive session, the board also unanimously approved the purchase of property at 332 W. Main.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.