STU BUTCHER
“Mimi’s House” is a home away from home for the Mommy & Me group sponsored by the Neosho County Health Department.
Before the coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak, there was mom time four times a month to talk with other moms about breastfeeding and other subjects. The group is led by Stephanie Henry, MT, IBCLC, RLC, CLE.
Since the stay-at-home order, Henry was missing the classes and the moms.
“And I think they were missing me as much as I was missing them,” she said.
Henry’s mother-in-law Marilyn “Mimi” Henry was also suffering from social distancing and a plan was hatched.
Marilyn had enjoyed reading to the “little bitties” at Chanute Christian Academy, and helping at the church nursery.
“I’m drawn to little people,” she said.
They came up with a weekday video from the kitchen from Marilyn’s rural home for the moms and young children to tune in to.
“I wanted to do something to get families doing things together,” Marilyn said.
The videos are posted at 3 pm Monday through Friday on the Mommy & Me Support Group Facebook page with links to the YouTube program.
Mimi does crafts, such as painting rocks, cooking segments for making puppy chow and a two ingredient peanut butter cup cookie, setting the table, and singalongs complete with hand signals to “She’ll Be Coming ‘Round the Mountain.”
A two-part segment featured farmer Brady Barnow’s tractor preparing to plant corn and a look inside the cab at the GPS system.
“I will say I’ve been blessed with the positive feedback,” Marilyn said.
“It surprised me the most how many adults are watching.” She noted that one said, “I fixed a cup of coffee and sat down to watch Mimi’s House.”
She said a local student in her first year at Kansas State sent a friend request on Facebook.
“She was glad to hear a voice from here. That was overwhelming for me,” Marilyn said.
Marilyn admitted the technology part is a reach for her.
“I’m another generation away from knowing that,” she said.
Stephanie said the videos are being seen from people all over and “it’s a great outreach. It’s a God-led project.”
“We prayed on it,” Marilyn said.
Apparently those prayers were answered with a successful effort to promote family togetherness.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.