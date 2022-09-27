GREG LOWER
One of Chanute’s largest employers hopes to add hundreds of more jobs in the coming years and add a new building to its local plant.
The chief executive officer of Orizon Aerostructures gave a presentation on future plans to the Chanute city commission, which approved and signed a request to sublease Orizon facilities.
Orizon CEO Charlie Newell expects employment at the Chanute plant will reach 450 by the end of this year. Orizon officials want to close on the sublease agreement by the end of this week in a move that includes refinancing of an Orizon building on Cherry Street.
Current Orizon employment in Chanute is 383 people, Newell said, and the company paid more than $80 million since it opened in what was previously a vacant RV manufacturer. The company has built two expansions on the building, and plans another 250,000 square feet of construction north of the railroad tracks near the plant.
“We’re going to need hundreds of more people,” Newell said.
His presentation included products that Orizon currently builds, and plans to construct parts for Airbus and satellite parts for Amazon to increase internet access.
Renovation on the Cherry Street building will begin in the next two months, Newell said. The sublease transaction will include $225,000 toward a five-year loan from the city.
Commissioners also gave more discussion to the semi-monthly code violation resolutions.
Photos of a house at 207 S. Central, owned by HomeTeam Properties, show fire damage and a roof supported by bare studs. A dilapidated garage on the property was ordered demolished.
The commission also found 528 N. Evergreen, owned by Constance Debarea and others; 602 N. Washington, owned by Bradley Q. Campbell; 1116 S. Santa Fe, owned by John and Lorinda Needham; 115 S. Larson, also owned by HomeTeam Properties; 901/905 W. 7th, owned by Chanute Storage and Rentals; 106 S. Wilson, owned by Michael Powell; and 1810 S. Ashby, owned by Gary Green, in violation of city code.
Commissioner Tim Fairchild, who is also a member of the city Land Bank board, asked if city staff contacted owners about donating properties to the land bank.
City officials do not ask for donations, Assistant City Manager Ryan Follmer said, because they do not want it to appear that the condemnation is aimed at acquiring the property. Staff does make the option available and informs the owners, he said.
A construction permit has been issued for 207 S. Central, but the property then changed hands and required a new permit. Fairchild also asked if permits included deadlines, with penalties for failure to meet them. Permits can be extended for up to two six-month periods.
City staff tries to work with owners when materials are delayed, Follmer said.
The use of Limited Liability Companies makes it hard to determine who is responsible, Fairchild said.
City commission agendas usually limit code violation resolutions to eight per meeting because of the city budget, but have increased recently.
“I’ve had more complaints this year than I’ve ever had,” Commissioner Kevin Berthot said.
Earlier in the meeting, City Manager Todd Newman warned that the city could already face budget issues.
It is normal to amend the city budget near the end of the year. In his regular report, Newman said that the electric utility and fiber optic broadband already face exceeding their budgeted spending authority. Because of inflation, other departments also could.
“We’re going to be lucky if we keep any of them under budget,” he said.
Natural gas prices are currently about three times what they were in July 2021, when the commission decided the budget for 2022. The fiber expansion project has been hit because suppliers require the city to buy cable in larger quantities.
The fiber expansion and the Santa Fe Park ballfield projects are continuing, although the city has shut down other non-necessary spending, Newman said.
The ballfield renovation is three weeks behind schedule and workers should start pouring concrete soon, weather permitting, he said. The goal is to finish the four fields by April 1.
In other business, the commission approved new fire protection contracts with Tioga, Big Creek and Canville townships.
A Neighborhood Revitalization Program application received approval for Katherine Stanislaus to build an addition to a house and garage at 1029 S. Denman.
In the commissioner comments, Phil Chaney said the city needs to keep progressing and it is too easy to stop and think things are good where they are.
Berthot and Mayor Jacob LaRue complimented Saturday’s fireworks display at the conclusion of Artist Alley.
“Artist Alley. What can you say? Awesome,” Fairchild commented.
