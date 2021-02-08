GREG LOWER
Chanute city commissioners viewed a PowerPoint presentation at Monday evening’s meeting to propose an updated comprehensive plan.
Chanute’s last comprehensive plan was approved in July 2000. Urban Planner Juliet Richey with the firm Garver gave the presentation about how the firm would develop a new plan. Garver is the company doing engineering on airport projects. Some of the issues communities are facing include downtown residential use and tiny homes or alternative housing.
Richey went over the steps involved in creating a plan, which would involve a steering committee. The process would take at least nine months and up to 15, with a cost ranging from $36,000 to $75,000.
City Manager Todd Newman said staff members are trying to get the city’s ducks in a row before budget work sessions begin, although there is not a set deadline to decide whether to start developing a new plan.
“If you’re not trying to grow, you’re dying,” he said.
Commissioner Tim Fairchild said he would like to study the slides from the presentation along with the old plan before making a decision, since there is not a rush.
Assistant City Manager Ryan Follmer said he has not solicited other bids.
In other business, Newman reported the strategic plan of goals for 2021 has been completed and commissioners will have it for the March 8 meeting.
He also reported a shortfall in 2020 for gas and electricity revenues, partly due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Auditors are scheduled to review the accounts May 17.
Commissioners approved a Neighborhood Revitalization Program application for Wickham Funeral Home on a $348,550 renovation at 500 N. Forest, the former Alcott Elementary School and most recently, New Life United Brethren church.
Commissioners approved resolutions to declare properties at 1518 S. Highland, owned by Kelly Lee Harding and Shawnte M. Wohl; 806 W. Beech, owned by Ryan Holcomb; 714 N. Grant, owned by Brianna Nichole Powell-Perez and Lacey Perez; 214 N. Highland, owned by Anita L. Savala and Billy Lee Bancroft; 1029 S. Central, owned by Nicholas Barriger; 221 E. 9th, owned by Andromeda Weston; 618 W. Beech, owned by Deborah Harris; 317 S. Wilson, owned by Dorothy Booe; and 519 S. Highland, owned by Russell A. Heinold, in violation of city code.
Commissioner Sam Budreau, returning to the commission in-person after some serious health issues, asked about the status of hiring a second animal control officer and the construction of the animal shelter. Newman said the previous person hired for animal control has transferred to become a police officer, and Follmer said the shelter is 99.5 percent compete.
Under the consent agenda, the commission reappointed Brandon Westerman as director to the Kansas Municipal Energy Agency.
