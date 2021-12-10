GREG LOWER
Chanute will display some of its connections to South Korea on Sunday during the annual International Tasting Tea and Open House at the Martin and Osa Johnson Safari Museum.
The tea, which has been a popular event for nearly four decades, will be 2-4 pm Sunday at the museum, 111 N. Lincoln, and is jointly sponsored by the museum and Neosho Valley Busy Bees 4-H Club, which prepares the dishes.
David and Sarah Cadwallader will display some artifacts they brought back from the year they spent in South Korea, and the food will include pickled vegetables called kimchi and a spicy red sauce and rice cake called tteokbokki. The artifacts will include jewelry boxes, fans and decor art.
In addition to traditional household decorative items, Sarah will also be providing traditional Hanbok (clothing) and a miniature set of traditional Korean masks for display.
After the Cadwalladers hosted a college exchange student from South Korea, they in turn were hosted in the Asian country from July 2009 to July 2010. While there David, who teaches government, history and economics at Chanute High School, and Sarah, who is director of international student services at Neosho County Community College, taught an immersive English kindergarten class at a private school. The kindergarten students studied math, science, reading and physical education in English during the morning, and the Cadwalladers also gave private English lessons with elementary students.
“Sarah is introducing the 4-Hers and the Chanute community to the world,” said longtime International Tasting Tea organizer Ann Neff. “This is turning out to be a very special International Tasting Tea and I’m so grateful to all who have worked hard to make it happen.”
The tea is free and open to the public.
