The home at Girard and Webster streets in Erie was destroyed by fire.                            

ERIE — An Erie family escaped a fire Tuesday that destroyed their home and damaged a car.

Autumn Barnhart and two children were home at the time of the blaze, which reportedly started from an electrical fire in a bedroom at 1:19 pm Tuesday. The three escaped and a male occupant, Zach Grail, was not home at the time.

Erie police and fire departments, St. Paul Fire Department and Neosho County ambulance responded to the house at Girard and Webster streets in Erie and were on the scene until 5:49 pm Tuesday, Erie Police Chief Roberta Harris said.

The house was a total loss and a vehicle had heat damage. The American Red Cross has been contacted to assist the family.

Barnhart said they are staying with friends and clothing donations are being accepted at the flea market at 316 W. 14th, Chanute, between 1 and 4 pm Monday through Saturday. She said they need size 26 or 27 pants for a boy and shirts in adult extra small or children’s extra large sizes. They also need size 6 shoes and 3T size infant clothing and men’s large or extra large shirts.

“We have an amazing community,” Barnhart said of the support she has been given.

Monetary donations can be made to Commercial Bank.

