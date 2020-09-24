GREG LOWER
ERIE — An Erie family escaped a fire Tuesday that destroyed their home and damaged a car.
Autumn Barnhart and two children were home at the time of the blaze, which reportedly started from an electrical fire in a bedroom at 1:19 pm Tuesday. The three escaped and a male occupant, Zach Grail, was not home at the time.
Erie police and fire departments, St. Paul Fire Department and Neosho County ambulance responded to the house at Girard and Webster streets in Erie and were on the scene until 5:49 pm Tuesday, Erie Police Chief Roberta Harris said.
The house was a total loss and a vehicle had heat damage. The American Red Cross has been contacted to assist the family.
Barnhart said they are staying with friends and clothing donations are being accepted at the flea market at 316 W. 14th, Chanute, between 1 and 4 pm Monday through Saturday. She said they need size 26 or 27 pants for a boy and shirts in adult extra small or children’s extra large sizes. They also need size 6 shoes and 3T size infant clothing and men’s large or extra large shirts.
“We have an amazing community,” Barnhart said of the support she has been given.
Monetary donations can be made to Commercial Bank.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.