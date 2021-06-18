STU BUTCHER
The middle of June is generally when the daylily show begins. I love it!
The Chanute Master Gardeners’ Mannoni-Taylor daylily garden honoring former local daylily hybridizers Ruth and Sol Mannoni, George Taylor and the Beyer family at the Chanute Public Library is in its third year.
Julie Aikins sent a photo of a Taylor daylily, Sekan Sunset (pictured), that bloomed on Thursday.
She noted that Carmie, one of the Mannoni lilies, is also in bloom.
“It’s one of my favorites, and it’s always so reliable — such a show-off,” Aikins said.
The unfortunate thing is that blooms last just one day. They are generally replaced with new buds for two or three weeks, but sometimes weather conditions hinder that.
“The lilies don’t look great this year - rain, deep freeze, monsoon, cold May, hot, steamy June and an aphid invasion have taken their toll, but the lilies that are blooming are beautiful,” Aikins said.
In the 60s and 70s, Chanute residents Sol and Ruth Mannoni, teachers at Royster Junior High, were well-known for their prize-winning daylilies. They bred and hybridized 14 different varieties of daylilies at their home on South Larson. In 1988, many of their daylilies were transplanted around the Highland Park fountain. Upon their deaths, their lily breeding stock became the property of First United Methodist Church. These were then sold to Chanute residents and others who had an interest in ensuring that the Mannoni daylilies would continue to proliferate.
The Chanute Master Gardeners discovered that another Chanute family was also well-known for prize-winning daylilies. George and Naomi Taylor bred and hybridized 27 different varieties at their home on West Beech.
