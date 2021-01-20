Chanute USD 413’s overall rating is green for the week beginning Jan. 25 with one of the two categories in the red backing off to orange.
The two-week Neosho County Cumulative Incidence Rate (115 new cases) remains red and the two-week Neosho County positive case rate (153 positives out of 1,103 tests) – 13.87 percent – moved from red to orange.
Districtwide, USD 413’s absentee rate remained green at 92 percent, meaning eight percent of students are currently missing time in the classroom,.
Trend in Neosho County Incidence Rate (decreasing) moved from yellow to green. The district continued with a green rating for local/referring hospital capacity, with 37 percent of beds in intensive care units still available.
For the latest period Jan. 9-Jan. 15, the Neosho County Health Department reported positive numbers at Chanute High School of 3 students and 1 staff; Royster Middle School, 0 students and 1 staff; Chanute Elementary School, 2 students and 5 staff; Lincoln Early Learning Center, 0 student and 2 staff; and Support Operations Center, 2 staff. Individuals who test positive for COVID-19 will not be allowed to return to school for at least 10 days.
The grand total of cases in the district is down to 74 from 111 – 11 at RMS, 32 at CHS, 16 at CES, and 2 at LELC; staff dropped from 16 to 13. Confirmed current cases are 9 staff and 11 students. Close contact total is 23, down from 38, with 2 at RMS, 2 at CES, 7 at CHS, 0 at LELC, and 9 staff.
In her summary, CES Counselor Chelsea Kropp said Nurse Kathy Martin reported the positive COVID-19 numbers are showing a slow decline and the hospital is seeing a decrease in positivity rate.
“They agree that transferring is not an issue at this time. The county also confirmed that positive COVID numbers and quarantine numbers have all gone down.”
The next Gating Criteria meeting will be held on Wednesday, Jan. 27.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.