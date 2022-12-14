Chanute city commissioners approved budget amendments to finish up 2022 with a brief meeting Monday evening.
The amendments do not require additional taxes, but give city departments spending authority for the remainder of the year.
The seven funds that were adjusted include precautionary predictions for the price of natural gas in the electric and gas funds, in case of colder temperatures predicted for the last two weeks of December. The amendments also include changes in the general fund due to the Santa Fe Park ballfield complex and adjustments to the fiber optic broadband projects in the three neighborhoods.
In his report, City Manager Todd Newman said fiber installation is complete in those neighborhoods and 125 customers are signed up.
The budget amendments passed without public comment during Monday’s hearing. Commissioner Sam Budreau asked if the amendments would be sufficient.
“It’s awesome that we can work with what we have,” Mayor Jacob LaRue said.
When Commissioner Tim Fairchild proposed cancelling the usual second meeting of the month, Commissioner Phil Chaney second it before Fairchild had a chance to finish the motion.
If necessary, a special meeting could be called with 24 hours’ notice, Newman said.
Commissioners also approved cereal malt beverage licenses for 2023 for C&H Lanes and Rod’s Bar to sell for consumption on premises, and for Casey’s General Store, Love’s Travel Stop, Pete’s, G&W Foods, Family Dollar Store and Walmart for off-premise consumption.
They approved a Neighborhood Revitalization Program application from Hammons Construction to build a new home at 1709 S. Highland. The $150,000, three-bedroom, two-bath house would be in the historic Craftsman style.
William and Mary Winder received a one-year extension for an NRP project at 2810 W. 7th.
Newman reported demolition of the Playmaker’s building at Main and Evergreen cost $33,610, and commissioners have received the third Strategic Plan from city department heads.
Chanute Area Chamber of Commerce Director Jane Brophy updated the commission on plans for the city’s 150th anniversary celebration next year, including downtown circus performers. Organizers have finalized a timeline and plan three pole banners that will feature historic photos in 50-year segments.
Commissioners approved resolutions to find a commercial property at 4002 S. Ross, owned by Affordable Home Products, and residential properties at 407 N. Evergreen, owned by Shalom LLC; 1220 N. Garfield, owned by Azure Morgan; 317 S. Wilson, owned by Dorothy Booe; and 1802 S. Evergreen, owned by Curtis Roche, in violation of city code.
Commercial properties fall under the same city codes as residential properties regarding public nuisance, weeds or trash, Assistant City Manager Ryan Follmer said, but a business license may cover some issues such as vehicles. Commissioner Kevin Berthot asked that be clarified for the public.
Commissioners ended 2022 in 26 minutes, City Attorney David Brake said afterwards, but that is seven minutes longer than the shortest meeting record.
