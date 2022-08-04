Editor’s note: Articles detailing the district’s state assessment results were published in the Aug. 3 and Aug. 4 editions of The Tribune.
MATT RESNICK
USD 413 Superintendent Kellen Adams outlined the district’s legislative-mandated needs assessment during Monday evening’s Board of Education meeting.
The needs assessment was prepared by administrators at each of the four district buildings and addresses five separate categories. Principals were given autonomy on how they led the process, Adams told board members.
The categories were student needs, staff needs, curriculum needs, facility needs, and parental.
The area of student needs sought to identify barriers to student success, how those can be overcome, and what budget actions need to be taken to remove those barriers. The assessment also looked to address the amount of time needed for all students to achieve grade-level proficiency benchmarks. This category served as a companion piece to the USD 413’s state assessment testing. The district’s 2020-21 state assessment results were sub-par in the areas English literature arts, science and math.
Actions identified in the needs assessment included increased salary to recruit and retain high quality certified and classified staff; increased funding and time for staff development; increased funding to expand extended school year and summer school programs for students; flexibility to maintain low teacher/pupil ratio for greater individualized instruction; increased funding for Pre-K programs; and budget allocations to focus on prevention, identification and intervention concerning trauma and mental health issues.
“Our school district faces a number of budget challenges when determining how to allocate funds to best meet the needs of our students,” said the document presented by Adams.
Adams’ administration concluded that there are roughly a dozen areas that present barriers to students in relation to reaching grade-level proficiency. Those include declining enrollment that reduces funding and access to additional services and supports for students; new and increased levels of student trauma; increased levels of student discipline issues, including high numbers of suspensions and/or expulsions; lack of instructional time or changes in instructional opportunities faced during the COVID-19 pandemic, resulting in learning loss; high levels or an increase in absenteeism among the student population; high or increasing numbers of single parent families; increasing levels of social emotional challenges and needs of students; difficulty in encouraging a student’s highest performance on an assessment that does not impact their future; difficulty in retaining and attracting highly qualified teachers and replacing teachers as they retire.
“We believe using one assessment score is not an accurate measure of student success,” the document stated, “especially because assessments are written in a way to avoid 100 percent success for every assessment participant.”
The document also noted the district’s high percentage of students who qualify for free and reduced lunch as it relates to increased poverty rates.
“Though not necessarily identified as at-risk, using the free and reduced lunch calculation, a number of students are at a high risk of falling behind,” the document said.
Adams touched on that area during Monday’s meeting.
“You’re going to see that as a frequent response in many of our peer districts,” he said.
Adams also addressed declining enrollment and its impact on reduced state funding.
“We are not the only district that is going through that,” he said. “It has effects when you’re simply just trying to make sure you’re meeting the current obligations — let alone thinking about what you need to do to shore up some of the deficiencies.”
Adams added that special education funding is a statewide issue.
“It continues to dwindle,” he said. “It causes more funding to come from local coffers, meaning less can go toward the general fund.”
Adams said results from the needs assessment will be posted to the district’s website next week.
“We’re going to do that same, or a very similar process, next year,” Adams said, noting that it will likely take place at some point during the spring semester.
Assistant Superintendent Matt Koester said that the legislative mandate flies in the face of the message Kansas State Department of Education Superintendent Randy Watson has attempted to convey while conversing with the state the past two years.
“They believe a test score tells us something, obviously,” Koester said. “But they don’t believe that’s the (student’s) value.”
Board member Jeff Caldwell echoed those sentiments.
“Very rarely have I heard from the community about test scores,” he said. “It’s more about behaviors and the types of skills that the kids need to be successful in their first real job.”
Adams told The Tribune that he’s pleased that the needs assessment became a statutory requirement on July 1.
“I look at it from the sense that it forces our buildings to really look at and evaluate their needs, so I think there are some positives there,” he said. “They are not just assessing the needs from their office — they are involving their staff and Building Leadership Team.”
Adams, however, said there is a downside to the mandate.
“A kind of unrealistic goal has been put out there, which is all students will be at (state assessment) Level 3 or 4 — and then here’s the timeframe that it’s going to take to get there,” Adams said, crediting board member Brad LaRue for addressing the subject during the meeting. “How realistic is that goal? You don’t want to set goals that set a system up for failure from the start. You want to set realistic goals, even if they’re hard to achieve. You want to set some something that can actually be achieved.”
