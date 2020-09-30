Three new workforce programs are coming to Neosho County Community College’s service area.
President Brian Inbody announced that NCCC has won a 5-year $2.25 million grant from the US Department of Education to create three new academic programs.
“In the middle of all the unprecedented negativity with the pandemic, this award is a breath of fresh air for the college and the service area,” Inbody said.
The grant, known as Title III Strengthening Institutions, will provide about $450,000 a year for five years and will help the college create programs that it may not have invested in otherwise.
“That’s what’s so great about this grant,” Inbody said. “The programs we are considering are quite expensive to create and have a limited return on investment for the college due to huge start-up costs. However, there are unmet workforce needs and great paying jobs for students if we can create the programs. That’s where this grant comes in.”
Ultimately the grant will employ about nine people, and includes money for building additions and remodeling, new equipment, curriculum development, and a foundation matching fund to help sustain the programs after the grant ends.
The new programs and their locations will be announced later.
“Since these new programs will be developed over a five-year grant, we want to keep the names of the programs secret for now,” Inbody said.
Inbody noted much of the credit for getting this grant goes to a team led by Dr. Sarah Robb, vice president for student learning, and Brenda Krumm, dean of outreach and workforce development.
“It’s a highly competitive national grant with hundreds of applications from all over the country,” he said. “We have to compete with all manner of institutions, including giant four-year universities. But they wrote a grant that was funded. I’m very proud of them.”
The grant will run from Oct 1, 2020 through Sept. 30, 2025 and includes numerous outcomes that must be met along the way, as well as built-in audits and evaluations. Ultimately, the goal is to meet local and regional workforce needs in the college’s service area and beyond, while increasing enrollment at NCCC over the long-term.
This is not the first Title III grant NCCC has won. The last successful grant helped the college build the Ottawa campus, created the Occupational Therapy Assistant and Surgical Technology programs, as well as provided the bulk of the funds that renovated the Chanute campus science labs. It also established a foundation matching grant that continues to provide funds for college advancement, most recently used to buy instruments for the creation of a band program at NCCC.
