The USD 413 Board of Education opened Monday night’s regular monthly meeting with a ribbon-cutting ceremony for its central office headquarters on East Main Street. Dubbed by district officials as the Education Support Center, a $1.6 million renovation of the building was completed in June.
Superintendent Kellen Adams said the facility helps the district achieve a few long-sought goals, including the housing of all central service personnel under one roof. It also serves to give the district a presence on Main Street, he said.
In a corresponding move, the district is looking to sell its former central office building, located at 315 Chanute 35 Parkway.
“We’re going to officially make it available for sale and entertain offers from prospective buyers,” Adams said.
Adams, however, declined to divulge the dollar figure the district is seeking in a potential transaction.
“We’ll entertain the bids that are submitted to us,” he said. “The high number, as long as it’s a responsible bid, needs to meet a certain threshold for it to make sense for the district.”
The building is now occupied by KVC Kansas, and the child welfare agency is currently midway through a three-year lease agreement with USD 413. The district displaced KVC with its move to 321 E. Main St., and ultimately arranged for them to rent out the building at 315 Chanute 35 Parkway.
“The reason we’re putting it up for sale has nothing to do with KVC’s performance as a tenant,” Adams said. “It’s just that the school district is really not in the real estate business.”
The deadline for the district to receive written bids is Feb. 28.
Education appreciation month
After the ribbon-cutting ceremony, Adams delivered a speech in recognition of January being School Board Appreciation Month.
“School board members volunteer their time, attention, energy and expertise to serve,” Adams said. “Service is the imperative motivation for board members, and servant leadership is a common quality among our specific board members.”
Adams said USD 413 board members are not serving due to political or personal agendas, but rather a love for students and their families.
“Love covers a multitude of mistakes, miscommunication and misgivings,” Adams told the board. “So I really appreciate the loving service that is on display time and again during our conservations and through the countless decisions you’ve made for the sake of our students. I have been humbled by your capacity to care for and serve our students.”
Adams further pointed out that the financial benefits of serving on the Board of Education are null and void.
“Servant leadership doesn’t yield much in the way of material recognition,” he said. “The very best evidence of the work that you do, which far too few acknowledge, is the growth and joy of our students and staff. We do not take servant leadership for granted.”
Paying homage
The board paid homage to Chanute High School senior Nathan Cunningham, who unexpectedly passed away in his sleep Saturday morning.
“There are far too often times in life in which words simply do not encapsulate a tragedy,” said Board President Cassie Cleaver, who then asked the audience for continued prayers and condolences for the Cunningham family.
“Grief is a long walk in a painful direction, so our support must be equally as persistent,” Cleaver said. “Losing any neighbor, friend or family member is painful. However, when a student passes, it’s a pain of a particular sort because it seems so unfair.”
A star grappler, Cunningham competed on the mat the night before his tragic death.
“Like his classmates, he was full of potential,” Cleaver said. “Nathan’s character — friendly, humble, compassionate, inclusive and kind – will continue to impact our community for years to come.”
Cleaver then requested that the audience join the board in a moment of silence.
“Let us remember that the students under our care are unbelievably precious and their potential is boundless,” Cleaver said. “We should thank Nathan for reminding us of that.”
Adams said that counselors from across the district were dispatched to CHS on Monday for additional support.
Clean audit
The board received a 65-page audit report from the accounting firm of Jarred, Gilmore & Phillips. For the previous fiscal year that ended on June 30, there were no findings in the summary of auditor’s results.
“I think the key takeaway is that there were essentially no material issues that were found,” he said. “It speaks to the integrity and skillset of our amazing board clerk and business agent, Tamara Slane.”
Adams said he has been employed with other districts in which clean audits were not a foregone conclusion.
“To be able to handle that amount of funds and transactions throughout the year, and for her to have that level of accuracy — we’re very lucky,” he said.
Personnel
• Resignations: Eric Hoops, CES Principal; Eric Hutson, custodian
• Retirements: Jan Rogers, teacher
• Employments: Erin McKinney, COVID-19 Coordinator; Drew Simpson, custodian
• Two-year administrative contract extensions: Tyler Applegate, Don Epps, Matt Koester, Zack Murry, Karla Nothern, Tracy Russell, Chris Shields, Brooklyn Wire
• Terminations: None
