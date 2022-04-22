MATT RESNICK
ERIE — Explanations of expenditures tied to employee-issued credit cards have the potential to remain shrouded in mystery, Nic Galemore told fellow commissioners at the April 12 county commission meeting.
Galemore said that details of a recent department head meeting had been leaked and the particulars were unsettling to him.
“I was informed that we (commissioners) were not to question credit card bills,” Galemore said. “There was a mass mutiny (with) the department heads that they weren’t going to have to provide documentation as to what was billed on their credit card.”
Galemore’s statement came at the onset of his lengthy cross-examination of County Attorney Linus Thuston, whose spending was dissected by the 2nd District commissioner. Thuston declined to acknowledge that the department head meeting had taken place, but later confirmed with The Tribune that he was present for it and that it was called by County Clerk Heather Elsworth in the basement of the courthouse.
“There was a discussion of what all (credit card) receipts we should have to produce,” Thuston said.
Thuston said that at the previous month’s county commission meeting, commissioners were hesitant to approve expenses that appeared absent from receipts.
“Yes, we should give them the receipts, but there are some things on there that are recurrent,” Thuston said. “I don’t know why we need to give them every single one of them as a recurring fee.”
Thuston said he left the meeting with the belief that all department heads were on the same page when it came to divulging details of credit card expenses, noting that some other personnel also attended.
“Someone that was in that meeting had a conversation with the commission,” Thuston said.
Citing past Kansas Supreme Court case law at the April 12 meeting, Thuston said that all of his expenditures have been within his office’s legal means, and that commissioners do not have the authority to decline those expenditures.
“The Supreme Court of our state has clearly said as long as an elected official is within their budget, the job of the county commission is ministerial in nature only,” Thuston said. “You don’t have a right to second-guess.”
Galemore countered that the commission has an obligation to question expenditures as it sees fit.
“Your opinion is that the commission can never question what you spend money on,” Galemore said.
“You can question it, but the fact still remains that if it’s in my budget, it is my authority to spend it — as long as it is within my budget,” Thuston said.
“You set the budg. How it is spent is left to the elected official.”
Galemore was at odds with Thuston on the topic of expenses for surveillance footage storage from body cam equipment. The county attorney’s office has paid the Chanute Police Department $5,000 annually to assist with the storage of body cam footage, and the entities utilize Evidence.com for that service.
“That is vouchered and goes through the county commission,” Thuston said, adding that any items earmarked to be paid by the county are denoted with a voucher on the invoice.
Thuston said that Evidence.com is a cost-effective tool.
“It saves us from having to buy 200 to 300 DVDs or thumb drives every 60 days, because we would have to do that to burn DVDs,” he said. “When we can just send links, it saves our office time and it saves us from the continued purchase of other things.”
A recent invoice for the annual $5,000 payment caught Galemore’s attention, as the bill was submitted several months after its typical October date. Thuston said the payment had been delayed due to the transition of new police chief Chris Pefley.
“Normally it’s submitted in October, but with the new chief, he
was delayed in submitting it to us,” Thuston said. “So that was the only thing that was different from what we’ve done every other year.”
Galemore noted that his position on rubber-stamping vouchers has evolved, and that he is no longer comfortable in doing so in every instance, especially if it pertains to a provided service such as Evidence.com.
“Normally, we would have just cut a check and (the CPD) would have deposited it into the law enforcement trust fund,” Galemore said.
Thuston then recounted a recent discussion he had with Commissioner Paul Westhoff, in which he said the 1st District commissioner was on board with the use of the service.
“Paul, you told me you were going to support it,” Thuston said, adding that commissioners had previously been in universal support of it.
“I didn’t know as much information as I do now,” Westhoff said, alluding to Galemore’s concerns over the voucher process.
In renewing the service, Thuston said it’s the most efficient way of storing the footage, while also allowing his office easy access to it.
“I still go back to — this is a service that we use under a commitment that we had made for ‘21,” said Commission Chair Gail Klaassen.
Klaassen noted that the service continued to be utilized throughout the months encompassing the delayed payment, and has been beneficial to both entities for a number of years — so the county should be obligated to foot the bill.
“I don’t know what we would do if we didn’t use this service,” Klaassen said. “Like, 90 percent of these videos are used in district court.”
Galemore told The Tribune after the meeting that he would not lend future support to payment of the voucher related to Thuston’s diversion fund.
“I still have some more issues within that fund and how we need to improve our documentation within the county,” he said.
Multiple spending
accounts and redactions
Galemore said he was unaware until recently that Thuston has both a generic department-head spending account as well as a secondary county-issued credit card at his disposal.
“You’ve always known that I had a prosecutor account,” Thuston told Galemore, adding that the secondary fund — also known as the Prosecutor Attorney Training Fund – is required by statute and has appeared in every county audit since the fund’s inception.
“That’s not a fund I created,” Thuston said. “That is a fund created by statute that is housed in the Neosho County Treasurer’s Office.”
Thuston indicated that the PATF-related credit card issued for his office was used for expenditures that were ultimately reimbursed by the treasurer’s office after being applied to the training fund.
Some of those items then showed up as being redacted on invoices, alarming Galemore.
“What’s unique (about it) as opposed to any other fund — it specifically says, ‘The treasurer shall pay upon request of the county attorney,’” Thuston said. “When we paid, because of questions that would be raised about it, all we did was redact it from the credit card bill. You can go and ask (Treasurer) Sydney (Ball) at any time what was spent.”
Despite Galemore’s reservations about the plethora of credit cards issued to county employees, Thuston said that Galemore had encouraged his office to add a second credit card.
“You, Nic, requested that I get a second credit card account,” Thuston said. “Because if it wasn’t going to be seen on the credit card statement, you didn’t want to be asked about it.”
Galemore reiterated that he was perplexed by the appearance of the redactions appearing on the county attorney office’s invoices.
“I didn’t know that we had to redact our credit cards,” he said. “(The invoices) were presented to us to pay the credit card and it was redacted, Linus. What was the reason?”
One such redaction was airline and lodging expenses for a business trip to Seattle taken by Thuston, for an event hosted by the National District Attorneys Association. Thuston told Galemore that he chose to redact that item because it was billed to PAFT and not something that was built into his office’s budget. Additionally, Thuston said he chose to redact those items out of concern for questions that may have arisen from expenditures incurred from the trip, calling Seattle “crazy expensive.”
“You guys would ask questions and ridicule the expenditures (of the) things that could be spent only at my discretion,” Thuston said. “Asking questions (like) ‘Why would you go to a (training) class in Seattle?’”
The redacted items from Thuston’s trip to Seattle were revealed anyway, as they become public record if they’re tied to the PAFT.
“If they want to get it, they can go ask Sydney,” Thuston said. “If it’s not being paid out of my budget, but being paid out of the (PAFT), I will go ahead and have my staff redact it.”
Thuston felt that any questions stemming from the redacted credit card items should have been discussed privately.
“If you have questions, call me, (so) I don’t have to worry about any grandstanding at commission meetings,” he said.
