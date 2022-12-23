Lund named regional PE Teacher of the Year
MATT RESNICK
Royster Middle School physical education teacher Teri Lund is leaving a lasting legacy within the local community.
A 30-year veteran of the profession, Lund was recently named as the 2023 Central region middle school physical educati on Teacher of the Year. She was bestowed the award by SHAPE America, also known as the Society of Health and Physical Educators. Lund was eligible for the award after garnering SHAPE America’s state-level PE Teacher of the Year award last year, and is now eligible for SHAPE’s 2023 national award.
“These incredible teachers epitomize what the Teacher of the Year program is all about — recognizing those who motivate and lead their students to participate in a lifetime of physical activity,” said SHAPE America CEO Stephanie Morris in a press release.
Lund said it was a humbling feel to receive the high-profile accolade.
“It’s a great honor and is nice to be recognized for what I’ve done over the years,” she said. “It’s nice to be able to represent our school district, town and Kansas.”
Lund also noted her career-long affiliation with the Kansas Association for Health, Physical Education, Recreation and Dance.
“It’s those people who molded me into the teacher I am today. So it’s good to be able to represent them with this award,” she said.
Lund is preparing to deliver a presentation at the SHAPE America National Convention and Expo March 28 - April 1 in Seattle, Washington. Her speech will be centered on a program called “Drums Alive.” Also known as DRUMTASTIC, the program harnesses the power of movement, music and rhythm to enhance physical, cognitive, social and emotional wellbeing. An official master trainer of Drums Alive, Lund’s duties include video creation and training.
“They’re coming to Seattle to support me,” she said.
Teaching style
A hallmark of Lund’s teaching style is her eagerness to incorporate new ideas.
“I’ve never been afraid to try something new,” she said. “I get excited if I’m at home and I see something on Twitter or see a new game at a workshop. I cannot wait to get to school and try it.”
It’s all about finding a niche activity for students, she said.
“If you can find that thing, then you’ve got them,” she said. “Our whole physical education team pulls from a variety of different activities.”
Lund has also made grant-writing a top priority.
“If I see something I like, I go and get it. I figure out a way to do it,” she said. “Finding ways to get new and innovative equipment makes kids excited as well.”
As students learned from a recent project, Lund emphasizes teamwork. An activity to decorate a Christmas tree encouraged teamwork, fitness, fun and spirited competition.
“It seems so simple and silly, but the kids loved it. There was so much involved with the teamwork,” she said.
Lund has also introduced problem-solving activities into her classroom.
“Sometimes it will take them a while to solve it, but it’s fun to see when they figure it out,” she said. “We’re always trying to create moments for social-emotional learning.”
A focal point of Lund’s classes is lifetime wellness.
“Just teaching the kids to have healthy habits. I want them to learn about things they can do now that can help them be healthy as they get older,” she said.
Athletic attributes are of little concern to Lund.
“I’m not so much worried about how far they can throw a ball or if they can make 10 free throws,” she said. “I want them to have the knowledge and understand the benefits of exercise for common wellness. We’re really big on proper form when we do fitness activities and fun stuff that can help them be healthy as an adult.”
Lund emphasizes that physical wellness directly correlates with mental health.
“Exercise is the one way to naturally increase endorphins and naturally decrease cortisol (stress hormone),” she said. “It helps them with their mood and focus and prepares their mind for learning.
“We’ll see kids in a bad mood and frowning, and leave smiling and happy because they moved and socialized a little bit, got some sweat, and increased their endorphins. It’s cool seeing the transformation.”
When possible, Lund also stresses outdoor activity, citing vitamin D and fresh air as key factors.
Lund’s teaching expertise also extends to the community. While promoting the value of a healthy lifestyle, she teaches adult and senior fitness classes throughout the year.
Collaborative effort
Also known for his creative mindset, RMS Principal Don Epps has been instrumental in helping Lund reach her fullest classroom potential.
“Don never says ‘no.’ He says ‘how can we make it happen,’” Lund said. “Our team at Royster works well together and supports each other.”
Epps said that no one is more deserving of the SHAPE award than Lund.
“She’s the real deal. Everything she does, she does for others. She’s a very giving person and cares so much about the ones she serves,” he said. “She is doing absolutely amazing things. We’re proud of her and blessed to have her here at Royster.”
Epps described Lund as a magnetic personality, with the ability to forge deep connections with her students.
“She sees the positive in everything and that’s what we need for our kids,” Epps said. “It’s unbelievable the impact that she’s had on the kids that she’s had throughout the years. I’ve witnessed it, and they all have a special connection. Every kid believes that they’re the most special person in her life. I believe I’m the most special person in Mrs. Lund’s life, and I’m her principal.”
The community is blessed to have Lund’s infectious energy, Epps added.
“She’s able to get people involved with fitness who wouldn’t normally be involved — from the youngest of kids to the elderly,” Epps said. “She’s creating opportunities that people wouldn’t normally have.”
Epps always looks forward to hearing about Lund’s newest ideas.
“Between the two of us we always have an idea, and we’re always excited to share ideas,” he said.
USD 413 Superintendent Kellen Adams also continues to be impressed by Lund.
“Every time I’m in that classroom, the gym, I see a person that is extremely passionate about what she does,” Adams said, noting that PE teachers are often typecast in their role. “Too often PE teachers get the unfortunate assumption that they just roll out the ball, and that’s not the case with Teri Lund at all. She’s extremely invested in what she’s doing, and this award provides the necessary recognition that a person like her deserves.”
Lund has no plans of slowing down.
“I’m just going to keep doing what I’m doing,” she said.
