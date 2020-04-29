Tribune staff
On Wednesday, the Kansas Department of Health and Environment reported a third positive case of COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus, in Neosho County, but local officials were completely unaware of another positive.
The confusion stemmed from the fact that the afflicted patient, a 59-year-old man, was actually tested and hospitalized in Oklahoma City. State officials in Oklahoma reported the case directly to the state of Kansas, bypassing the Neosho County Health Department. In fact, notification was never made to the county, but Health Department Director Teresa Starr made inquiries to KDHE and obtained the information.
The man has reportedly been hospitalized in OKC since April 5 and is currently in the intensive care unit due to COVID-19 and underlying health issues. He is not expected to return to Neosho County and it is unknown when he first left Kansas.
County Commissioner David Orr, who has been keeping track of COVID-19 cases across the state and updating his social media daily, said the man owns a home in Oklahoma that he purchased to be closer to his children and grandchildren and was living there at the time of his diagnosis and subsequent hospitalization. He also owns property in Neosho County and pays taxes here.
Starr said the record should be changed to properly reflect the man’s location.
“This case will be an Oklahoma case, not a Neosho case,” she said Wednesday afternoon.
