GREG LOWER
The Chanute Regional Development Authority approved grants for a home and a downtown business at Thursday’s monthly meeting.
The Downtown Revitalization grant will pay for half of an estimated $13,368 project for a Main Street building that has been vacant for more than six years. Once the home of the Busy Bee Cafe, operator JR Martinez plans to open a dog grooming business in the one-story building east of the railroad crossing.
The renovation will include roof replacement. The CRDA board approved up to $6,685.
The Chanute Housing Improvement Program grant for the applicant’s residence at 316 N. Forest is funded from the Patterson Family Foundation. The CRDA approved $5,000 out of a total $9,000 project to replace 21 windows with energy-efficient units.
The board also approved a resolution to partner with developers of the 1899 Masonic Temple building at 110 to 120 W. Main. The resolution is part of an application for tax credits. Under the agreement, the Chanute Land Bank, which now holds the property, will turn it over to the CRDA.
CRDA Director Matt Godinez reported on the progress of renovations to Outsiders bar and grill at 3 W. Main. He said the soft opening will be invitation-only at a date to be announced.
Godinez also reported that he is working with two Chanute businesses that plan to expand, but are not ready to make a public announcement. He said he is also working with a business outside of Chanute that could bring 30 to 50 jobs to the area.
A childcare grant that assisted nine businesses in 2021 has $23,000 remaining, Godinez said. The next phase will be to recruit a new childcare business.
New CRDA president Kellen Adams recognized departing members Ross Hendrickson of MRH Insurance and Brett Wicker of Bank of Commerce and welcomed new members Chad Boaz of Edward D. Jones, Mandy Lantz of Orizon and Anita Cooper of the Department of Children and Families.
