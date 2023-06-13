Relay For Life of Neosho County, in its first event back since the pandemic, raised about $41,000-$42,000 over the weekend.
“It was good to be back,” said co-chair Sherri Watson.
“Personally, I think it went fantastic,” said Melissa Easterberg, senior development manager with the American Cancer Society.
Co-chairs Diana Washburn and Watson said several new teams joined this year. About 400 people attended the event, which was held at Neosho County Community College.
“Overall, I think it turned out really well for the night and excited with the turnout of the people,” Washburn said.
People lit over 1,000 luminaries as well.
The event concluded early due to rainstorms in the area.
“We got rained out a little early,” Watson said.
