GREG LOWER
Registration opens Saturday for the return of the annual St. Patrick’s Day Pub Crawl in downtown Chanute, organized by Main Street Chanute.
Registration will begin at 11 am in the New Chicago Room downtown and the Pub Crawl and Poker Walk will be 11 am to 4 pm Saturday.
This will be the 15th event, Main Street Director Ruthann Boatwright said. The Pub Crawl was held in 2020 just before the COVID-19 pandemic shut down activities, and was cancelled in 2021.
“People are ready to get out and do something,” Boatwright said.
Today is the last day to purchase a Wild Card at the Main Street office for the Poker Walk.
Cash prizes will be awarded for the best poker hand from cards collected along the route.
Pub Crawl stops are at K’s Place, The Outsiders bar and grill, Chanute Elks Lodge 806, a cantina in the New Chicago Room held by Mexican Fiesta organizers and a beer garden at the Main Street Pavilion, organized by the Elks Lodge.
Boatwright urged people to use good judgement and watch for traffic during the pub crawl. The stops will also be selling food items.
Saturday begins with a Blarney Breakfast at the Masonic Temple, 102 N. Highland, from 7 to 11 am. The sausage patty, pancakes or biscuits and gravy breakfast is $6 for adults and $3 for children. There will also be a garage sale there from 7 am to 1 pm. Funds will be used to send area band students to the Shrine Bowl band camp.
The camp will be the week prior to the Kansas Shrine Bowl, which raises money for Shriners Hospitals for Children. The game will be July 23 in Pittsburg and the camp costs $400 per student for a week’s lodging, food and other costs.
From noon to 3 pm, the Martin and Osa Johnson Safari Museum will host a shamrock hunt, sponsored by the museum and Sonic Drive-In.
At 4:30 pm Saturday, drawings will be held for a 50-50 prize and for a one-of-a-kind quilt made from previous years’ Pub Crawl tee shirts. A limited number of this year’s shirts will be available at the Main Street table at the New Chicago Room. Shirts from past years will be available at a discount.
A $100 prize will be awarded for the best costume, sponsored by Main Street Chanute and Brooks Home Improvement. Entrants can sign up at the registration desk and be photographed.
