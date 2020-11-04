Tribune staff

Tuesday’s election turnout may have set a record, the Neosho County Clerk said.

County voters cast a total of 6,632 ballots for a turnout of 59.46 percent as of Tuesday, Heather Elsworth reported.

In the 2016 election, voter turnout was 56 percent with 6,338 ballots cast. Of the 11,307 voters registered for Tuesday’s election, 49.4 percent are Republicans, 18.8 percent are Democrats and 30.7 percent are non-affiliated. Libertarians are just 1 percent.

For the Kansas District 12 Senate race, Republican Caryn Tyson totaled 23,712 votes for 75 percent of the vote against 8,114 for Democrat Mike Bruner with 24 percent.

Republican Kenneth Collins received 6,558 votes for 62 percent of the total in the Kansas House of Representatives District 2 race. Democrat Lynn Grant received 3,952 for 38 percent.

In the Ninth District House race, Republican Kent Thompson received 6,683 votes for 75 percent and Democrat Alana Cloutier received 2,229 for 25 percent.

At a glamce

 

The Associated Press

U.S. Senate Class II 

3,587 of 3,587 precincts - 100 percent

x-Roger Marshall, GOP 702,601 - 54 percent

Barbara Bollier, Dem 542,720 - 41 percent

Jason Buckley, Lib 64,315 - 5 percent

President 

3,587 of 3,587 precincts - 100 percent

x-Donald Trump, GOP (i) 744,010 - 57 percent

Joe Biden, Dem 540,923 - 41 percent

Jo Jorgensen, Lib 28,758 - 2 percent

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments