GREG LOWER
Neosho County Democrats were supposed to receive mail ballots Wednesday for the 2020 presidential primary.
This is the first time Kansas Democrats have chosen delegates by a primary instead of by caucus. The primary, scheduled for May 2, is being conducted by mail-in ballots instead of in-person voting as a precaution against the novel coronavirus (COVID-19).
Wisconsin voters cast primary election ballots in-person Tuesday after a controversy over mail ballots.
Kansas Republicans cancelled their presidential primary and designated all delegates for incumbent President Donald Trump.
Democrats will designate 41 of 47 delegates by voting for candidates Joseph R. Biden, Bernie Sanders, Elizabeth Warren, Tulsi Gabbard or uncommitted. Gabbard and Warren have both dropped out of the race, and Wednesday Sanders took his hat out of the ring.
Neosho County candidates have until noon June 1 to file for other county offices, including District 2 and 3 commissioners, sheriff, register of deeds, treasurer, county attorney and county clerk.
That also is the filing deadline for state and US senators and representatives.
The Neosho County Courthouse is currently closed except by appointment, but candidates can request a filing packet by calling (620) 244-3811, extension 393, or asking for election officer Gina Burnett.
The primary election for those offices will be Aug. 4.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.