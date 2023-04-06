GREG LOWER
A two-year-old Chanute boy is finally home after being hospitalized since birth.
Brody arrived home Tuesday to balloons and signs when he came from Children’s Mercy Hospital in Kansas City after 938 days.
He is well and strong enough to be released. He qualified to receive 24-7 nursing care at home for his health difficulties for the next two weeks. The nursing care will then taper off.
He was born with a condition that causes his organs to be outside his abdomen and his bladder is exposed.
He has gone through at least four surgeries, with more coming up as early as the next couple of years. He has spina bifida, has a colonostomy and a tracheostomy, and his hip bones are out of the joints, but he has movement and feeling in his lower extremities.
“He just has to grow more,” his mother, Arin Roecker, said.
Roecker works as a full-time corrections officer at the Allen County jail and has been to see him every weekend and whenever she has a day off to make a round trip.
“It’s been hard on her,” Brody’s grandmother, Natalea Starr, said.
Besides the emotional struggle, it has been a financial struggle with gas and motel costs.
“We’re all excited, overwhelmed, that he’s finally home,” Roecker said.
Because he was intubated for the first four months and he could not sit up, his development was delayed.
“He’s overcome a lot,” Roecker said, adding that the two-hour ride home was difficult for the youngster.
Brody has an older sister, Rhylee Thompson, who is a freshman at Chanute High School, and an older brother, Joseph Roecker, in 5th grade at Chanute Elementary School.
Because of COVID-19 restrictions, Rhylee was only able to visit him twice in the hospital. She said it is different having him home.
Like any two-year-old, Brody loves dinosaurs and playing with his dinosaur toys.
Starr said she is amazed.
“He’s a tough little guy,” she said. “He is a toughie.”
