GREG LOWER
Organizers of a Main Street Chanute planning meeting want a good turnout of people with ideas and opinions on what to do about the future of downtown and how to do it.
“This is an opportunity to come and share your ideas,” Main Street Chanute Director Ruthann Boatwright said.
Main Street is asking people to RSVP for the meeting at 5:30 pm Wednesday in the Alliance room of the Memorial Building.
The meeting is for all citizens, building owners and business owners to talk about what they want to see Main Street look like in the future.
Steve Parsons will be the facilitator and the meeting will include Main Street Chanute board members and the Kansas Main Street director, although not necessarily in an official capacity.
Boatwright said there have been comments about a desire for more or different downtown Christmas lights, how to refurbish and maintain buildings, and other topics.
“It’s pretty much open to discuss what people would like to see,” Boatwright said.
The meeting will include light snacks and attendees are asked to RSVP at 620-431-0056 or director@chanutemainstreet.com to help coordinate.
