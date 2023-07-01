The entire city of Chanute was without power Thursday afternoon until crews restored it about 30 minutes after the outage occurred.
The northern part of Chanute was without power for only about 10-15 minutes. It took 30 minutes to get the power back on in other areas.
The cause for the power outage, which occurred around 5:05 p.m. Thursday, was because Evergy had multiple capacitor banks open up and lock out, said Brandon Westerman, director of operations at the power plant.
“Which in turn sent a voltage spike to our main line from Evergy, causing our safety relays to trip and lock out on overcurrent,” Westerman told The Tribune.
Capacitor banks create an energy storage system. The extreme heat likely played a problem, creating an overload for the system.
Westerman said the city is lucky to have the crews it has. They worked quickly in fixing the issue, he said.
“We have a very reliable crew,” Westerman said.
The outage caused stoplights to stop working, but there were no accidents, Westerman said.
