Ditch Car - June 20, 2023

A car was reported to have rolled into a ditch on the 800 block of N. Santa Fe on Tuesday.

 Ray Spainhoward | Facebook

An unoccupied vehicle rolled into a stormwater ditch at the 800 block of North Santa Fe Avenue Tuesday night, according to the Chanute Police Department. 

No one was injured, the police department told The Tribune on Wednesday. 

