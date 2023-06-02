The emergency manager for Neosho Memorial Regional Medical Center has attended disaster training in Alabama.
Emergency manager Beckie Manahan, PA-C, attended a 32-hour and a 40-hour courses at the Center for Domestic Preparedness in Anniston, Ala.
The 40-hour course focused on hospital preparedness for hazardous material situations. The week of training culminated with a 90-patient full-scale exercise requiring decontamination of victims.
With this course, Manahan is now a trainer who can teach the hospital response training course at healthcare facilities in the region.
Manahan also completed the four-day Framework for Healthcare Emergency Management course. This course offers an improved understanding of hospital incident command system, facility preparedness and improved facility planning.
“The training facilities offer the ability to realistically exercise the skills you learn,” Manahan said. “This provides confidence that you can return home and share those skills with members of your preparedness teams.”
“Programs like these help our community,” NMRMC Chief Executive Officer Dennis Franks said. “It is important for healthcare professionals to stay abreast of new preparedness training in responding to emergencies and natural disasters.”
The Federal Emergency Management Agency in the Department of Homeland Security operates the CDP, which is the only federally-chartered training facility for weapons of mass destruction. The CDP develops and delivers advanced training for emergency response providers, emergency managers and other government officials from state, local and other agencies.
The CDP offers more than 50 training courses that focus on emergency response to catastrophic natural disasters, mass casualty incidents, terrorist acts, hazardous materials and incident management. The CDP campus is federally funded at no cost to emergency response professionals or their agencies. Funding includes attendance, housing, travel and meals. Resident training includes healthcare and public health courses at the Noble Training Facility, a hospital dedicated solely to training healthcare professionals in disaster preparedness and response.
