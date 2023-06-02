Becky 1

Neosho Memorial Regional Medical Center Emergency Manager Beckie Manahan, PA-C.

The emergency manager for Neosho Memorial Regional Medical Center has attended disaster training in Alabama.

Emergency manager Beckie Manahan, PA-C, attended a 32-hour and a 40-hour courses at the Center for Domestic Preparedness in Anniston, Ala.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments