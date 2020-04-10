ERIC SPRUILL
While technology is keeping everyone connected through work or through school during the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, it may also be putting some children more at risk of meeting online predators.
Russ Tuttle, of the Stop Trafficking Project in Kansas City, is trying to offer parents a little advice on some of the dangers of so much online activity.
“During this time with increased online activity, we need to be extra vigilant. If you are a parent or a guardian, try to set boundaries. Don’t try to be your child’s best friend by giving them unlimited access to their technology without supervision,” Tuttle said. “Start by monitoring their online activity. There are tools you can utilize, such as apps you can put on their devices where you can monitor what they are doing online, but your eyes and time are still the best solution.”
Matt Koester, Assistant Superintendent for Support Services for USD 413, said the most important thing the school does to help protect against online predators is to restrict the access that students have to online sites when using a district device.
“We have fairly aggressive internet content filtering settings on all district-owned devices that meet the Children’s Internet Protection Act (CIPA) requirements,” Koester said. “We also utilize our Google Suite to further eliminate potential sites that many predators target, such as social media sites.”
Tuttle said it’s not a question of if a child will be approached by strangers online, it’s a matter of when.
Koester knows firsthand that the threat is real and needs to be closely monitored.
“We have had to adjust our settings on our system to increase the protection of our students. Earlier this year, we discovered students were being targeted through Google Hangouts and so we had to block that service for all students,” he said. “This is part of the continual monitoring of new situations.”
Koester said the district’s content filtering system sends administrators alerts when students are attempting to access sites that are not appropriate.
“When this happens, administration from the building as well as counselors are notified and they make contact with the student to address the situation,” Koester explained. “Administration handles incidents where students are breaking rules and counselors handle incidents of self-harm or depression notifications.”
Tuttle also warned of searching for signs of depression while students are isolated. He said to create more family time instead of letting children sit in their rooms all day with no interaction.
“Our children and students need human interaction. Without these basic necessities being met, they are likely to look elsewhere,” Tuttle said. “There was a national survey that came out a year ago that asked children why they didn’t go to adults when they were made to feel uncomfortable online. They basically said, because adults freak out. So quit freaking out, you may feel like doing it on the inside but you need to be strong for your kids. They have to trust that you won’t come down on them too hard, and understand you will listen to them.”
Tuttle said pornography usage has been on the increase for several years, but especially now with people locked in at home. He said child grooming through pornography is also on the rise, and children are more willing to meet strangers now than ever before.
Tuttle made a plea to the children as well.
“Please do not communicate with strangers online. This happens on social media and through gaming. It is an opportunity for them to come into your lives. I have students tell me all the time they have been communicating for several months with someone, so that person is basically their friend and now they want to meet this stranger,” he said. “But so many times these people they thought were similar to their age, turns out to be an adult, who had bad intentions for them.”
Adults will typically pose as someone much younger through phone apps and will try to interact with children as peers.
“A lot of times kids will communicate with someone who eventually sends them naked pictures, then will ask the kid if they will take their clothes off and send a picture. When this happens, the predator will use those pictures against the child and threaten to leak it online and to their friends,” Tuttle said. “They can then force the child to meet them.”
Last, but not least, Tuttle said the main thing for children to remember is be aware of how vast the internet really is.
“You are only as safe as your stupidest friend. So think that through. I may have my social media and gaming network locked down tight, but you decide you want to share a family photo with a friend that you may not want anyone else to see, but they don’t have all their devices on lockdown,” he said. “Next thing you know the friend shares it and you become a target.
“A recent survey said that 88 out of 100 pictures are viewed by more people than who it was intended to be seen by.”
And for the parents, Tuttle said to lead by example by what they post online.
“The things you post and say online, well your kids are going to take to another level. So challenge yourself to be a better person online during this trying time,” he said.
There are several apps that monitor text messages, emails, YouTube and other social media platforms for signs of cyberbullying, sexual content, online predators, depression, suicidal ideation and threats of violence. These apps can send text alerts or emails to parents when these issues are detected.
Koester said the content filtering device the school uses is still in service.
“I would like to make sure it is clear that all district devices continue to be protected with content filtering even when they are not at school,” he said. “No matter who logs into or where the device is being used, our filtering is still applied to the device.”
Koester reiterated that the most important thing to help protect students from online dangers is for parents or guardians to monitor what their children are doing online and talk about the importance of not talking or engaging online with people they do not know.
For more information and videos on how to protect children, visit www.stoptraffickingproject.com
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.