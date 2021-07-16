GREG LOWER
The Chanute Recreation Commission scheduled a public hearing for July 29 on its 2021-22 budget.
At its meeting Thursday evening, the commission scheduled the budget hearing for noon July 29 and its next monthly meeting for 5:30 pm Aug. 18.
The budget authorizes up to $1 million in expenses for 2021-22, up from $657,500 in the current 2020-21 year and $476,378 in 2019-20.
The budget projects 83 percent of revenue from tax appropriations, and 10 percent from the final year of the Pathways Grant. Five percent of income will be from participation fees and 1 percent from rentals.
The board also gave annual authorization for advance payment of utility bills and to waive generally-accepted accounting principles. It was the first meeting for new member Derek Sharp.
The commission discussed, but took no formal action on, maintenance and fees for the Safari Disc Golf Course south of Santa Fe Park.
Facilities Director Bill Myers said he plans to put a payment box at the course, similar to one used at the park RV area, to collect fees for course maintenance. The fees would be $5 for all day or a season pass for $150.
The course has always been 18 holes, but it was reduced to nine fairways with two disk baskets on each fairway to reduce maintenance costs. It is now back to 18 fairways.
Myers said the course was supposed to be funded by tournaments that would be organized by an outside agency. The tournaments have not happened because of the COVID-19 pandemic and staff changes at the agency. Myers said a tournament was planned for today, but only four people signed up.
Myers also said gravel at the course will be put down at the end of the mowing season.
