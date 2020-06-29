Tribune staff
A Chanute man was arrested Sunday evening after about a five-hour plus standoff involving the Chanute Police Department and the Kansas Bureau of Investigation.
James Rose, 30, was arrested Sunday evening shortly before 10 pm in the 100 block of south Highland on allegations of domestic battery and four counts of aggravated assault.
Chanute police responded at about 4 pm Sunday.
When they arrived, they found a woman and three children outside the house and the woman told them the suspect had threatened them with a firearm. Officers learned a man was still inside the house with a shotgun.
CPD set up a perimeter spanning from Main and Lincoln to Evergreen and Third and tried to contact the person holed up inside the house. They also contacted the KBI High Risk Warrant Team. Rose eventually came out of the house on his hands and knees and surrendered peacefully.
He was transported to the Neosho County Jail where he was booked in at about 10:15 pm Sunday. Officers also obtained a search warrant for the house and the incident is still under investigation.
Reports will be forwarded to the Neosho County Attorney’s Office for consideration of formal charges.
