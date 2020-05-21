Neosho County District 3 Commissioner Gail Klaassen filed Thursday for re-election.
Monday is the deadline for candidate filing.
Klaassen is currently commission chair and has been on the board for about a year. She was appointed by Gov. Laura Kelly after nomination by the Neosho County Republican committee to replace David Bideau, who resigned.
Klaassen said she looks forward to serving the citizens of District 3 and Neosho County by building a stronger working relationship with the City of Chanute, dealing with the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on Neosho County citizens, businesses and the current county budget, working with staff on the 2021 budget, and completion of the Neosho Ridge Wind electric generation project.
