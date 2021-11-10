MATT RESNICK
USD 413 this week rolled out a new resource tool aimed at keeping parents apprised of the latest happenings in the district.
Dubbed The Scope, separate links are provided for Chanute High School, Royster Middle School, Chanute Elementary School and Lincoln Early Learning Center, with each containing information related to those buildings. Public Relations Director Jared Wheeler said the idea stemmed from a discussion between Superintendent Kellen Adams and Board of Education President Cassie Cleaver.
“(Cassie) was asking if there was any way we could produce a weekly deliverable that would give our families and our community members an immediate awareness of what’s going on that week in the district buildings,” Wheeler said. “And so that generated what eventually became The Scope.”
Wheeler described it as a “selectable” and “deliverable” in which the recipient can choose the school buildings for which they’re most interested in receiving information.
“It’s a linked PDF that’s delivered via email and text,” Wheeler said. “Then individuals can click links within that PDF related to each specific school.”
Wheeler noted that The Scope is to be primarily utilized as an accessible means of transferring information into households.
“The No. 1 and obvious importance is just to put as much information in front of our households as we possibly can, in an accessible format,” he said. “So that’s the immediate benefit.”
Wheeler also referred to a serendipitous benefit of The Scope.
“My heart is always for the family that is pulled in multiple directions,” he said. “So I’m thinking about families with students in different buildings, or the single parent or blended family that is doing their very best to make sure that everyone gets where they need to be.”
The Scope also aims to positively impact students.
“I would be heartbroken to know if one student does not participate in something simply because we didn’t do everything we could to make the family aware of when and where something was happening,” Wheeler said. “If this is a document that keeps one student during an entire semester from missing something that’s important to them, then it’s totally worth it to me. I want them to have the fullest student experience in our schools.”
Wheeler said much of the credit should go to building administrators.
“They are the ones who supply the information,” Wheeler said. “So that is really where the credit needs to go. The design and functionality is something that is a secondary level of importance. To our administrators, (it’s) showing another way that they convey their care for the households and for the students outside of the school day.”
Coffee with Kellen
A monthly event for local citizens to discuss the latest information about USD 413 debuted last month at The Grain Bin restaurant. The second “Coffee with Kellen” is set for 9:30-11 am Nov. 22 at Cardinal Drugstore.
Wheeler previously described the event as an informal conversation, with no real agenda.
“We don’t want anyone to feel as though there’s this massive district agenda,” Wheeler said. “It’s really just an opportunity for folks to interface with Kellen.”
Wheeler said providing citizens with the opportunity to look Adams in the eye and have a cordial dialogue is valuable.
“We want to make sure that we maintain that value and give people the opportunity to do so with Kellen,” Wheeler said.
