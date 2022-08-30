Witnesses failed to report alleged drive-by shooting before murder
MATT RESNICK
If things had gone just a little differently, Blake Pearson might still be alive today. The 34-year-old Topekan was shot dead in the early morning hours of July 25 near 17th and Highland Avenue.
Nicole Fox, also of Topeka, was apprehended and charged with Pearson’s murder. Included among the slew of charges in the criminal complaint filed against Fox are attempted murder and unlawful discharge of a weapon at an occupied dwelling related to a July 6 incident. Events surrounding those particular charges have been largely kept under wraps by the Kansas Bureau of Investigation and Chanute Police Department.
In an exclusive interview with The Tribune, Neosho County Attorney Linus Thuston said that Jennifer Beck was the target of Fox’s failed drive-by attempt on July 6, and that Pearson was also in the residence at the time of the shooting.
Thuston said that multiple individuals in the neighborhood near the former Murray Hill Elementary School witnessed the brazen attempt on Beck’s life, but that no one came forward. A motive for the shooting remains unclear.
The information was gleaned from surveillance from one or more nearby doorbell cameras. Thuston said that if just one witness had come forward, Pearson may very well still be alive today.
‘Nobody reported it’
“We had a shooting two weeks or so before (Pearson’s) homicide that nobody in law enforcement knew about because nobody reported it,” Thuston said. “If it had been reported, a tragedy may have been averted.”
The revelation surfaced during the homicide investigation.
“Between the police department and KBI, they then go and start (obtaining) doorbell cameras,” Thuston said. “What was most troubling was you could see people in the (surveillance footage) watching it happen — and nobody reported it.”
Thuston noted that the drive-by took place in broad daylight and the shots were fired at Beck’s house in the 300 block of South Western.
“It would have been a time of day when there were potentially a lot of kids around,” he said. “Where the shooting occurred is basically two and half blocks away from one of the (community) feeding programs.”
Thuston said investigators collected shell casings from the scene more than three weeks after the drive-by occurred.
“We came back after the (July 25) homicide and casings were still in the street,” he said.
While he’s concerned by the lack of transparency from witnesses, Thuston said that he is not upset with Beck for not coming forward prior to Pearson’s killing.
“She was scared; she was the target,” Thuston said. “So I have a little bit more sympathy for a person who is the target and might be in fear of their life than the people who were standing in their (doorways) watching it happen.”
Thuston did not provide a precise number of those identified as witnesses to the drive-by.
“It was enough that it upset me,” he said.
Thuston added that he was not part of the investigative process as it related to the interviewing of witnesses.
“I was along for part of the ride — I wasn’t doing the investigation,” he said. “The police department and KBI working hand-in-hand is how it was discovered.”
Witnesses watched
While the incident took place in close proximity to the Fourth of July, Thuston said mistaking the sound of gunshots for fireworks is not a valid reason for not coming forward.
“If you had just heard it, I can understand,” he said. “But there were people we could see (in the surveillance footage) looking at it and watching it happen.”
Thuston declined to provide additional details of the incident, such as how many shots were fired at the residence.
“That’s too much evidentiary stuff,” he said. “It will come out when we have a preliminary hearing.”
Thuston acknowledged that even if the drive-by had been reported in a timely fashion, there’s no guarantee that it would have led to Fox’s immediate apprehension.
After the July 25 shooting death, Fox spent a week on the lam evading a multi-agency manhunt. Thuston posited that at the very least Fox would have stayed far away from Chanute had she been connected to the drive-by shooting that preceded Pearson’s murder.
“Since September 11, 2001, we’ve been preaching ‘See it, hear it, report it,’” Thuston said. “One of the things that sets Chanute apart from communities that surround us is that there are certain things our community just isn’t going to tolerate — and if they see it, they report it. To me, I’ve always held that as a thing of pride and a badge of honor as being somebody from Chanute.”
The lack of cooperation by witnesses reflects poorly on the community as a whole, he said.
“Not reporting things like this is kind of run of the mill in Parsons or Independence or Coffeyville. That’s not Chanute,” he said. “I’ve always thought that because of the demeanor of our community and our county — if you act stupid, somebody is going to report you.”
Fox appeared in court Tuesday for a status hearing. A hearing on multiple motions will take place at 1:30 pm Oct. 26 in Erie. Fox remains in custody on a $5 million bond.
