Organizers have scheduled downtown activities starting at 9 am Saturday for the annual Safari Family Fun Day.
The weekend will include free admission to the Martin and Osa Johnson Safari Museum, the school district art fair, the citywide garage sale, downtown sidewalk sales, a metal sculpture rodeo and winners of the Historical Scavenger Hunt.
The Chanute Area Chamber of Commerce & Office of Tourism produces the event in partnership with the Safari Museum, Chanute Historical Society, Main Street Chanute, Chanute Public Library and Chanute Art Gallery.
Starting at 9 am, police, fire and ambulance vehicles and Chanute 911 Dispatch information will be on display. The Neosho Valley Busy Bees 4-H Club, assisted by Sonic and Neosho County Community College, will have face painting and will sell baked goods and sodas. The first 50 attendees will receive free bottled water.
The Kramer Petting Zoo will open at 9 am and Chanute 150th anniversary water bottles will go on sale. Royster Middle School art instructor Joe Summers will give potter’s wheel demonstrations on the art gallery patio, and the Chanute Public Library will have an information table.
The annual Welding Rodeo will be 9 am to 2 pm in Irene Neely Hudson Park between the gallery and Historical Society museum.
Home Savings Bank will have a Kids Dash for Cash at 9:30, 10:30 and 11:30 am.
From 9:30 am to 12:30 pm, the Chanute Recreation Commission and Southwind Extension District will have activities and a May Day basket craft project.
Lion Martial Arts will give a demonstration at the Historical Museum patio at 10 am and the Safari Museum will hold its Souk-Aba Open Air Market behind the depot from 10 am to 1 pm. Merchants downtown and in other retail areas will have sidewalk sales from 10 am to 2 pm.
The Safari Museum will open at 10 am with the Safari Hunt for kids inside. The Art Gallery and Historical Museum will open at 11 am. All will be open until 4 pm.
Winners of the Historical Scavenger Hunt for Chanute’s 150th anniversary will be announced at 12:30 pm and a new commemorative stone will be dedicated on Heroes Way at 1 pm. The Welding Rodeo awards will be presented at 2 pm.
Maps for the citywide garage sale will be in the Chanute Tribune on Friday and Saturday. The Story Walk behind the Chanute Public Library will have historical information.
Vendors include Justin’s Sugar Rush selling sno cones and cotton candy and Lost in the Sauce selling Mexican food and ice cream. On Sunday, the Neosho River Boys will be the opening act at 6 pm for the Vogts Sisters performance at the FireEscape Coffeehouse to celebrate release of the Vogts’ fifth album, “Songs That Keep Us Sane.”
In case of thunderstorms, outdoor events will be cancelled and will be announced on the Get Chanute Facebook page or by calling (620) 431-3350 the day of the event.
