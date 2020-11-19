I read Mr. Inman’s letter this Tuesday espousing the need to follow science in dealing with the COVID-19 disease. It engaged in what is called, post hoc ergo propter hoc fallacies. The numbers he cited were anecdotal and absent of any scientific evidences. We now have confirmation that masks do not stop the spread of this pandemic. I refer you to the recently released double blind, controlled study “Danmask-19 Trial.” The reporting of which can be found at https://www.spectator.co.uk/article/do-masks-stop-the-spread-of-covid-19-
In the article there is a link to the study itself.
Another source of information on COVID-19 is a book written by Alex Berenson, “Unreported Truths of COVID.” This book is simply a compilation of studies concerning the pandemic. The two volume set covers detailed scientific studies showing that schools are not vectors for spreading the pandemic; that for people under the age of 40, the ordinary flu is more lethal; that more than half the deaths from COVID are people aged 70 and above; the historical ineffectiveness of masks from the Spanish Flu epidemic; how shut downs don’t stop and only prolong the epidemic; et al.
I am not saying that COVID-19 is a fraud or it is not lethal, but for a free society and country to exist, we must have a free flow of ideas and information. When ideas that disagree with the Liberal orthodoxy become marginalized, quashed and silenced, and those that express those ideas are threatened, intimidated and bullied into silence, totalitarianism isn’t far behind.
To preserve the freedoms of speech and of the free press, every newspaper ought to have this article on their front page above the fold and every broadcast network ought to lead with this story. If they do not, they hide this story from the people by simply not reporting on it, and they finally silence those who raise objections, they should not be surprised when the mob in turn silences them. When that time comes, John Donne’s poem becomes especially pertinent, “,,, Therefore, send not to know for whom the bell tolls, It tolls for thee.”
Sincerely,
Bernard J. Neyer
Chanute
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.