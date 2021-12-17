An Erie man was arrested after a half-hour chase Wednesday between Yates Center and Humboldt.
James Waggoner, 42, Erie, was arrested after Kansas Highway Patrol officers tried to stop a 2000 Jeep Grand Cherokee on an apparent traffic violation, KHP Information Officer Rick Wingate said.
Waggoner led deputies with the KHP and Woodson and Allen county sheriff’s departments on a chase along US-54 before zig-zagging along county roads.
KHP troopers tried to deploy stop sticks, but the vehicle evaded them. Stop sticks from Allen County deputies disabled both driver’s side tires until the vehicle stopped at Beachner Grain northbound after turning from the east.
In addition to traffic violations, Waggoner was arrested on a Woodson County warrant and for driving while suspended. He was transported to the Woodson County jail.
A passenger in the vehicle, Jessica Coopman, 33, Iola, was arrested on an Allen County warrant and transported to the Allen County jail.
Woman arrested by Chanute police on drug charges
Tiffany Peacock, 34, Chanute, was arrested Thursday on charges of possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia and an active Neosho County arrest warrant after officers contacted her in the 100 block of east Main.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.