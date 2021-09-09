GREG LOWER
Friends, family and others who want to recognize veterans at the Chanute Area Veterans Memorial have until October to order pavers in time for Veterans Day.
To be installed by Nov. 11, pavers must be ordered by Oct. 1. Wilbert Memorials in Parsons will cut and place the four-inch by eight-inch pavers, which cost $150 each for three lines of up to 16 letters per line.
Organizer Roy McCoy said 10 to 15 pavers are placed before Veterans Day and Memorial Day and he has 10 already waiting to be cut. Forms are available at McCoy Insurance services, 1530 S. Santa Fe, or on the American Legion Post 170 website, https://chanutepost170.org/
Since its dedication on Nov. 11, 2013, the memorial in the southeast area of Santa Fe Park has recognized 967 veterans. Pavers list 518 Army, 222 Navy, 117 Air Force, 70 Marines, four Coast Guard, 32 of unknown branches of service and two Civil War veterans.
Donations to the memorial can be sent to Chanute Area Veterans Memorial, c/o
American Legion Riders, P.O. Box 69, Chanute, KS 66720.
People with questions can contact McCoy at (620) 212-0410.
9/11 Memorial Service
planned for Saturday
In observance of the 20th anniversary of 9/11, the American Legion Post 170 will be conducting a 9/11 Memorial Service on Saturday, Sept. 11 beginning at 7 pm in front of the Post at 301 N Evergreen.
Representatives from the Boy Scouts, Chanute Police Department and the Chanute Fire Department will be in attendance.
Speaker for the program will be Lieutenant Shawn Reinecke of the Chanute Fire Department.
The American Legion extends an invitation to the community to attend the service.
“It has been 20 years since the attack and we feel that all citizens should never forget that fateful day in our history,” said George Culbertson, Post 170.
