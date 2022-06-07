BOE approves personnel raises
MATT RESNICK
USD 413 anticipates operating on a much leaner budget for the upcoming fiscal year.
A significant decrease in enrollment has resulted in a loss of $420,000 in total new revenue for the upcoming school year. Superintendent Kellen Adams first apprised the board of the gloomy outlook last fall, but made the news official at Monday night’s Board of Education meeting.
During a report on the projected 2022-23 General Fund budget and Local Option Budget, Adams said the district absorbed a core full-time enrollment (FTE) decrease of 143 students for the most recent school year.
“So 143 less students sitting in seats,” Adams said.
The projected FTE is the primary instrument utilized to calculate the district’s projected funding and budget prior to the start of the academic year.
In addition to the actual enrollment figures, the weighted FTE counts all students, with some being more heavily weighted if they fit into particular categories that are eligible for extra funding. Adams told the board in October that the district’s K-12 headcount had dipped to a 10-year low, but also that the weighted FTE for the 2021-22 general fund budget was overestimated by 103. The final number was 110 less in FTE than what was budgeted.
Because of those overestimations, the district was not able to recoup all of its state and federal dollars. With the downward enrollment trend expected to continue for six to seven more years, state and federal aid losses are projected to eclipse $1 million.
Revenue and savings
Adams is required under district policy to present the USD 413’s projected 2022-23 General Fund and LOB numbers prior to the close of the 2021-22 fiscal year — now just three weeks away.
The general fund budget was heavily impacted by the district’s 7 percent enrollment dip, accounting for a projected net loss of $325,000 in new revenue and a $95,000 hit to the LOB. The losses would have been even more damaging had it not been for a $140 base increase to weighted FTE.
As far as the new weighting, Adams likened the district’s predicament to someone who received a raise, but then had their weekly hours slashed.
“You know that your net take-home pay is actually less. That same situation has happened to us,” he said. “The base has increased per student, but the total number of students has dropped more to actually result in a net reduction.”
Adams added that the general fund directly impacts the LOB.
“The LOB is simply a corollary of the (general fund) at 33 percent,” he said. “In very round numbers, (it’s) a net loss of $420,000 in revenue.”
Adams had also previously outlined strategies necessary for trimming nearly a million off the 2022-23 budget, which included a reduction in certified, administrative and classified staff. For purposes of the 2022-23 budget, savings in certified staff was calculated at $70,000 annually per FTE, with a full benefits package. That figure was composed of 3.5 FTE at Royster Middle School, 3.0 FTE at Chanute Elementary School, and .5 FTE for Chanute Extension Academy for a total savings of $490,000. Administrative savings checked in at $105,000, and exclusively applied to the assistant superintendent position currently occupied by the retiring Tracy Russell. Additionally, a reduction in one classified position equaled a savings of $40,000. Adams also discussed several other items that impacted savings and revenue, including a reduction in ANW Special Education Co-op expenditures, lawn care and the district’s new phone system and copiers.
After the dust had settled, total new revenue was estimated at $309,000.
Adams emphasized that there are still moving parts that could impact the budget prior to its August publication date. Those include further inflation and changes to legislation.
“The budget cycle for school districts is somewhat complicated,” he said. “We will start spending new money July 1. We’ll propose a budget to you in August. We’ll count the kids in September. We’ll get audited sometime between January and April — and we’ll find out what we can finally spend by May.”
Expenditures
Despite the wide-ranging budget cuts, the BOE unanimously approved raises for district personnel Monday night.
“You may be asking why we have expenses when we know we have a known reduction (in funding),” Adams said. “That is because of a firm foundational belief that I believe you all share with me — that we do want to continue to give compensation increases despite the challenges in front of us.” Heading into year three of a three-year agreement, classified staff were switched from an hourly to a salaried schedule. The incremental increase is set for 3 percent for the 2022-23 fiscal year and accounts for $250,000 in raises. Adams said the pay raises for classified personnel were tied to a study commissioned by the district in 2020.
“That has helped not only with recruitment, but with retention,” Adams said.
While the final figure is still subject to negotiations, Adams is projecting $160,000 in raises for certified staff. Excluding himself, administrative personnel will receive a 3 percent increase, tacking on a projected total of $42,000 in new expenditures. The raises come with an additional $35,000 for Federal Insurance Contributions Act tax (FICA). An employer FICA match is a federal requirement.
“Any time you have increased compensation, you need to remember that a portion of that then goes to the federal government,” Adams said.
Adams added that health insurance among all carriers remained flat.
“It is my firm recommendation that the employer contribution remain the same for the district,” he said.
The district’s total new projected expenditures are just north of $535,000.
“We’re still technically under water,” Adams said, noting that they still need to shave a little more than $200,000.
Adams said he fully intends to balance the budget.
“There’s a couple things left that haven’t been executed or otherwise played out,” he said.
Adams noted that Lincoln Early Learning Center is now opening enrollment to 3-year-olds.
“This goes along with our expansion and that additional student enrollment would follow,” he said. “So we would be able to bring in that additional FTE.”
Adams also mentioned that district food service is set to revert to pre-pandemic policy, and that parents must certify their income to be eligible.
“As a result of that, we have reason to believe that our free lunch count will increase, versus the decrease that we saw this year,” he said.
The district previously theorized that there had been a marked decrease in the submission of free and reduced lunch paperwork due to all students receiving free meals during the pandemic.
“You can’t force people to fill them out, and you can’t provide any incentives for them to fill them out,” said Assistant Superintendent Matt Koester, referring to it as a catch-22. “So all you can do is make it available and continue to hound them to try to get them to fill one out.”
Adams’ final silver lining related to unfilled positions, such as that of CHS/RMS band co-director. While unfilled positions present other challenges for the district, they also present a savings, he said.
Board member Jeff Caldwell called it an imperfect budget within an imperfect system, while lauding Adams for his efforts.
“I know a lot of work has gone into it and I think it strikes a good balance down the middle,” Caldwell said. “It compromises where we have to.”
Caldwell referenced hot-button issues the district has grappled with in recent months to get to this point, notably a reduction in personnel.
“There was a lot of conversation throughout the year about some of the choices we were making,” he said. “But I think they’re sound choices and solid choices for the district (into) the future.”
Caldwell echoed one of Adams’ favorite catchphrases — “Thrive, not just survive.”
“I think these numbers look to be where it’s sustainable,” Caldwell said. “Maybe not everything we would want if we had more money and resources.”
Despite the budget setbacks, Caldwell feels that the district remains in good overall shape.
“When you look at our district in comparison to the rest of the state, we are in a very good position with very good facilities and excellent staff,” he said.
In a separate interview with The Tribune, Adams highlighted the significance of the board’s approval of pay raises for its personnel.
“There were some really tough decisions that were made throughout the spring, and some things that were really questioned,” he said. “But by doing those, we were able to give raises tonight, which I think is huge for our people.”
The following changes in personnel were approved after closed executive session:
Employment - Andrew Beau, teacher; Kim Bradford, counselor; Mendy Burnett, RMS assistant girls tennis coach; R. Shane Duncan, RMS 8th-grade head boys basketball coach; Tina Friend-Cady, teacher; Lisa Goracke, PLC teacher Leader; Leah Hoesli, CHS assistant Junior Activities sponsor; Elizabeth Jackett, CHS Kays co-sponsor; Shawlisa John, teacher; Jory Murry, CHS HOSA sponsor; Ryan Ortiz, CHS head baseball coach; James Reese, RMS chess co-sponsor; Jeff Schoenberger, RMS assistant cross country coach; Joe Summers, RMS chess co-sponsor; Edin VanAnne, teacher; CHS assistant volleyball coach; Jennifer Washburn, CHS assistant volleyball coach.
Resignations – Katherine Blair, RMS in-school suspension monitor; Douglas Jackett, RMS 8th-grade head boys basketball coach; Tessa Keeley, RMS assistant cross country coach; Nick Nothern, RMS assistant wrestling coach; Valerie Schmitz, counselor; Kurt Sizemore, CHS head baseball coach; Mary Wagoner, teacher.
Retirements – Wilbur VanWinkle, transportation
See Thursday’s edition for additional details from Monday’s BOE meeting.
