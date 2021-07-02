STU BUTCHER
Well-known Chanute resident Greg Lock will turn 50 on Sunday, July 4. On that day it will be OK to say, “Happy Birthday.”
An early birthday celebration was held last week at Central Park Pavilion and Greg was quick to fend off Happy Birthday wishes.
“It’s not my birthday,” he said emphatically.
The son of Marilyn and the late Larry Lock, Greg was born in Goodland. He was diagnosed with Down Syndrome and was not expected to live past seven years. But he has defied the odds, and although the family has faced challenges, all are amazed at what he done with his life.
“Greg has a heart of gold, is very loving, quite a tease and fun to be around,” his mother said. “There are times we pulled our hair out with some of the challenges, but have been blessed beyond belief of what he has accomplished.”
Big sister Jennifer Dietsch described what it is like having a special needs sibling.
“Being told your child has Down Syndrome, some can relate, some cannot,” she said. “For some reason, my parents were chosen for a life with a special needs child. And what a wonderful life it has been.”
She said Greg planned this birthday celebration for the past five years. He is already thinking about his 55th celebration.
“I continue to remind you that he is not 50 until July 4.”
Jennifer always has her little brother’s back. One story shows how protective she is. They were at Jennifer’s son Caleb’s sub-state basketball game in El Dorado.
“Mind you, I would have been mid-forties …. But the kids from the other teams were recording him — Greg tried to ‘hex’ the other team when shooting free throws — so I got up and went and sat in the middle of them and just let’s say they deleted the recordings pretty quickly. My family may have not been cool with that….but you mess with my bro, you mess with me,” she said.
She admits she is struggling to accept that Greg is turning 50.
“I have so many memories and can’t believe Greg is 50. I am proud to be the sister of Gregory Dean Lock.”
Marilyn’s college friend helped put together a “Growing Up with Greg” booklet to give to party-goers last week. Here are some excerpts:
Greg-isms:
“I have a pimple in my arm pit on my leg.” It was a mosquito bite behind his knee. He was informed he couldn’t have an arm pit on his leg, so he then said he had a bite in the leg pit.
When you didn’t sleep well, he asked if were you wormy?
His friends and family have plenty of stories to tell.
Greg was taken to the hospital and admitted to ICU. Bill Markham told Greg he was going to put an IV into his arm, not a favorite thing for Greg. Marilyn, Jennifer and her son Cameron reassured him that it would hurt a little bit. So as Bill was preparing to insert the needle, Greg started singing in a falsetto voice of a bass singer, “Swing Low, Sweet Chariot.” Bill looked up and family was dying laughing. He’s probably never had anyone sing for an IV, they said.
Greg got a cell phone so he could call someone if needed. He entered the numbers of family members, and within a short time, got mad at his sister and deleted her from his phone. He then changed his contact people, changing the names to characters of Walker, Texas Ranger. No one else knew what contact name they had, but do know that Greg’s was Walker, Texas Ranger.
