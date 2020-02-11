HUMBOLDT — USD 258 school board member Joe Works, who has been a pillar in the district and community for over 20 years, has decided not to return to the Board of Education in 2020.
Though it may come as a shock to the community, it didn’t surprise Superintendent Kay Lewis.
“We talked about it in 2016 when I took over as Superintendent of Humboldt schools,” Lewis said on Tuesday night. “But he decided to stick it out for four more years. With Tony Works coming on board, it is kind of a passing of the torch.”
Works has done numerous things for the City of Humboldt, providing jobs to Humboldt residents through B & W Trailer Hitches, while presenting many opportunites for scholarships to the children of the community and jumpstarting much of the recent economic development there.
Works told the board that education is very important and Humboldt does a lot of things very well.
“I applaud all of you for grabbing the torch and carrying on,” Works said.
Lewis expounded on Joe’s contributions to the community.
“Over the years, he has donated his time, his facilities, and land for the sports complex and our CTE program,” she said. “He has served every child in Humboldt, who are from his children’s age all the way to his grandchildren. He has done so much for this community. A lot of our students are able to go straight into his company with good-paying jobs, from internships that were provided by him.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.