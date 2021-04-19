GREG LOWER
A Royster Middle School student’s health presentation qualified for National competition in Family, Career and Community Leaders of America.
Kayleigh Watts was the only RMS student to qualify for Nationals when she received a silver medal in State competition. The eighth-grader needed 85 points out of 100 to qualify, and she scored 90. Her presentation on the dangers of lack of sleep for teenagers won gold in the District competition in January.
She plans to make a new video of her presentation, which she has to submit by the end of this month. Watts said the State judges urged her to tweak her speech and slides.
“I need to make my visuals pop a little bit more,” she said, “something more to jazz it up.”
She got the results of the State competition last week.
“I think there’s some very good feedback in there,” she said.
The National competition will be during a week-long conference June 27 to July 2 in Nashville, Tenn. Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, in-person attendance is limited to 800 participants, so Watts will attend remotely through Zoom.
She said this is the first time she has qualified for Nationals in three years of FCCLA. Kayleigh is the daughter of Tyson and Marianne Watts.
