GREG LOWER
Merchants greeted the post-Thanksgiving shopping season in an economy that has more customers anxious to get out, but more accustomed to online shopping in a changed downtown retail landscape.
That is what Shop Small Saturday is about, according to Main Street Chanute Director Jillian Wilson.
She said Saturday’s start to the holiday shopping season went well for her first year on the job.
Independent vendors set up in the New Chicago Room and downtown merchants had customers in town who spent Thanksgiving with family.
“It’s a nationwide event,” Wilson said.
Cardinal Drug Store owner Joel Norris said he saw a lot of out-of-town customers, and sales were steady on Friday.
“I know with COVID, it’s been a little bit different,” he said. “We’re back to pre-COVID.”
Customers shopped more locally during the pandemic, but also grew more accustomed to buying online.
“Even Cyber Monday now is a thing that we have to work against,” Wilson said.
More local stand-alone businesses are setting up online shopping, such as Binge Boutique, Cleaver Farm & Home, and Cardinal.
Saturday’s business was better than Friday’s, Sharon Harrison with Talk of the Town said, but Friday was not as busy as last year.
“It just didn’t seem to be that whoopee,” she said. “As a retailer, you always want more.”
New Chicago Room vendor Barbara Blair with Barb’s Treasures and Trinkets participated in her first Shop Small Saturday and did not know what to expect. She previously had wares at the Main Street Pavilion Farmers Market, where she sold more volume in a shorter time, she said.
“But we do appreciate the opportunity,” she said. “We’ve done okay.”
Andy and Helen Roberts said they had a good morning, but a slower afternoon. They saw some customers from the farmers market plus new faces.
Marianne Watts with Sunflower Crafts by M was in her second Shop Small Saturday and said she did better than last year. She sold greeting cards, and offered more kindness cards than last year’s Christmas cards.
