MATT RESNICK
Southwind District Extension Agent Krista Harding couldn’t be more excited for the upcoming Neosho County 4-H Youth Fair.
The global health pandemic snuffed out some of the traditional outdoor activities at last year’s fair, but many of those are slated to return. Those include a corn-hole tournament and Barnyard Olympics, although the rodeo will again not take place.
“Last year, we didn’t have any outdoor activities other than just the 4-H shows and exhibitions, so no evening activities or anything like that,” Harding said. “With COVID protocols relaxing, we’re going to go back more to what we had in 2019, with some extra activities for kids and adults to enjoy.”
The fair is set to take place July 22-26 at the Neosho County Fair Grounds in Erie.
“We feel confident that we can welcome people back to come and visit our fair and see the hard work that the 4-H’ers have put forth,” Harding said.
Harding touted the fairgrounds’ new exhibit building. It was constructed in late 2019, but has only been lightly used since that time.
“We didn’t really get to showcase it like we wanted to last year,” she said. “It’s a nice facility that is available for the general public. And we have not had an air-conditioned exhibit building in the past.”
Harding said a 4-H showcase display event will be held for the first time and take place in the exhibition building.
“The 4-H clubs will display a booth related to their clubs,” Harding explained. “Whether it’s encouraging people to join 4-H, taking part in a community service activity, or certain project areas. The county 4-H Development Fund is sponsoring prize money for that, so it’s a pretty good-sized initiative.”
Another new event to be featured this year is a local celebrity showmanship competition.
“We’ve recruited business owners and other members of the community to have some light-hearted fun with us and show animals,” Harding said, noting the event is scheduled for 3 pm on July 24. “We have about 15 people lined up to be our celebrity showmen. So it’s going to be a lot of fun for everybody.”
Harding oversees county fairs and 4-H related activities in Neosho, Bourbon, Allen and Woodson counties. She said the fairgrounds in Erie can stack up with the best of them in the Sunflower State.
In addition to the exhibition building, the fairgrounds also features a relatively new show barn.
“In the last 10 years in particular, they have really turned Neosho County Fairgrounds into one of the best fairgrounds in the state of Kansas,” Harding said. “I would put it up against any other fairground, any day. They’ve invested a lot of money, time and effort into improvements. It’s really nice.”
Harding said you don’t want to miss out on the marquee event.
“If you haven’t been to the fair in a long time, you really need to make a trip back to Erie to take a look at it,” she said. “Those kids work so hard on their projects. And I have a really good fair board that has a vision as to how they wanted to make improvements to the fairgrounds.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.