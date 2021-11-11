MATT RESNICK 

Royster Middle School’s Veterans Day assembly went off without a hitch Thursday morning. 

Veterans in attendance were each given an opportunity to introduce themselves and briefly discuss their military backgrounds. In addition, the packed house was entertained by the RMS band and choir. 

Orville Breiner, a member of the American Legion Color Guard was on hand for the event. Breiner, who served 21 years in the Army National Guard, said it was a tremendous honor to be in attendance representing the Legion’s Color Guard. 

“I’m so proud of the school doing this every year to honor the veterans,” Breiner said.

Students Jack Fickel and Kiley Dillow somberly detailed the number of American casualties spanning to the Revolutionary War, followed by a moment of silence. 

