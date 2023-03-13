Just one day after St. Patrick’s Day, the Main Street Chanute Pub Crawl and Poker Walk will be held Saturday throughout downtown Chanute. There are a variety of other St. Patty’s Day activities going on as well.
The Pub Crawl will be 11 am to 4 pm Saturday. Participants can register and purchase cards at the Main Street Chanute booth at the New Chicago Room downtown. The Mexican Fiesta will have a cantina at the New Chicago Room.
Stops along the crawl include Outsiders Bar and Grill, K’s Place, The Gathering Place, American Legion Post 170, Eleveneleven Fresherie , and the Elks Lodge, which will have activities in the parking lot and adjacent street.
T-shirts will be available in the New Chicago Room.
A 50/50 drawing will be held at 4:30 pm Saturday and Brooks Home Improvement will sponsor a $100 prize for the best costume.
The Martin and Osa Johnson Safari Museum will hold its annual Shamrock Hunt. Visitors will have a chance to find shamrocks hidden among the displays.
Other activities include the Blarney Breakfast from 7 to 10:30 am Saturday at the Masonic Temple.
Registration for the Shamrock 5K Run and One Mile Walk begins at 7 am and the event starts at 8 am Saturday in the Neosho County Community College parking lot. The entry fee is $25 and participants can contact Jamie Fail at (620) 431-1800 or Main Street Chanute for information and to register. Prizes will be given to the top three male and female finishers.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.