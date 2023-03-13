Saturday celebration

Just one day after St. Patrick’s Day, the Main Street Chanute Pub Crawl and Poker Walk will be held Saturday throughout downtown Chanute. There are a variety of other St. Patty’s Day activities going on as well.

The Pub Crawl will be 11 am to 4 pm Saturday. Participants can register and purchase cards at the Main Street Chanute booth at the New Chicago Room downtown. The Mexican Fiesta will have a cantina at the New Chicago Room.

