MATT RESNICK
ERIE — A long-running feud between Neosho County Commissioner Paul Westhoff and Road and Bridge Director Mike Brown was once again at issue during Tuesday’s county commission meeting.
Brown told commissioners that Westhoff recently texted him requesting visitor logs from the Neosho County landfill, located just east of Erie. Brown obliged the 1st District commissioner’s request for three months’ worth of logs. As part of his duties as Road and Bridge director, Brown also oversees the landfill.
Westhoff revealed that the request was made because he believes the landfill is hemorrhaging money. He said that commissioners suggested several years ago that the landfill’s hours of operation should be scaled back.
“We’re losing around $50,000 a year out there,” he said. “I just want to know how many people are coming in per day. What’s our busiest days?”
After concluding that Saturdays were likely the busiest, Westhoff suggested that the facility should only be open two days a week, as opposed to four, adding that it’s nowhere near as busy as it was during its heyday.
“It’s not like the old days. We have trash pickup now,” Westhoff said. “That thing used to be busy all the time.”
Commissioner Nic Galemore agreed, calling it a taxpayer liability and a sore spot.
“It’s lost money every year that I’ve been in office,” he said, mentioning that the county may need to consider raising the rates.
Brown said he was concerned by Westhoff’s request and brought up an incident over which the two had previously argued. The incident Brown alluded to stems from the Oct. 25 commission meeting in which Brown asserted that Westhoff provided the landfill operator with a stack of re-election campaign cards and asked him to hand those out to incoming visitors. Brown claimed in open session that it surely violated “some law.”
Westhoff denied the allegation, saying that he merely asked the employee to pass them out during his free time away from work.
“I’ve been concerned about this (request), frankly, because it seems like the landfill has had a lot more attention brought on it since the discussion of the re-election cards that you gave to the operator out there to pass out to the public,” Brown said on Tuesday as he again leveled the accusation against Westhoff.
Brown’s comment was not well-received by the commissioner.
“That has nothing to do with this at all,” Westhoff said.
Brown indicated that the visitor log request is unprecedented during his time leading the department, calling Westhoff’s overture troubling.
“It’s the first time to my knowledge that you’ve requested anything from there, and it just concerns me,” Brown said.
“If it does, it does,” Westhoff retorted.
Brown then presented Westhoff with a thick stack of paperwork containing the three-month visitor logs.
Brown then called for a 10-minute executive session for non-elected personnel, with no action taken by commissioners.
Westhoff told The Tribune that he was unsure as to why Brown unearthed the election card fiasco at Tuesday’s meeting.
“There’s no love lost and I think that he thinks that I’m picking on him,” Westhoff said. “Which I’m not. I’m just trying to do my job.”
Speed limit reduction
Brown said that he sought help from County Counselor Bret Heim regarding a resolution for a temporary speed limit reduction related to the months-long 21st and Plummer intersection project. The reduction from 45 to 30 mph would take place on Chase Road between 190th and 200th roads, and on 190th Road between US-169 going west to Chase. As it relates to the county and not the city, a stretch of Country Club Road is also impacted.
The project is slated to conclude in May at the earliest, and the reduction will be in effect for the duration of it.
Signage has already been placed on the roads, but will not be enforceable until the county publishes the resolution.
“We always like to get them up a little bit ahead of time, that way people can get used to it before they start issuing citations,” Brown said.
While brief discussion mainly centered on potential future speed limit reductions to nearby areas, commissioners unanimously passed the resolution.
Other road and bridge updates
Brown informed commissioners that a bridge improvement project that was slated to get underway last week has been delayed by an additional five weeks due to exposure of fiber optic cable within the construction zone. Brown noted that AT&T needs to make a decision on how they plan to proceed, but he anticipates that it will be moved to the outer limits of the construction zone.
“It comes up out of the ground on the west side of the bridge,” Brown said.
The bridge is on Grady Road just south of K-39. The project also includes raising a portion of the road leading up to the bridge from the north, as well as raising the bridge to allow the new bridge to be built higher off the ground. Raising the road will clear out drainage and lessen the risk of water buildup. A portion of the project will be funded by a cost-share bridge replacement program through the Kansas Department of Transportation.
Brown also updated commissioners on the North River bridge replacement. The county was informed in December that they had received a $5.4 million grant from KDOT, with a required $2.24 million match. The project entails the complete replacement of the bridge, located on Elk Road two miles north of Ash Grove Cement in the northern reaches of the county line.
Brown told commissioners that he hopes to have formal paperwork from KDOT so that the county can enter into the agreement. He’s also awaiting a proposal from Topeka-based engineering firm Cook Flatt and Strobel. The county is also responsible for inspection-related engineering costs and other expenses, such as the potential need to purchase acreage for right-of-way space.
Brown presented a finalized agreement with the Federal Emergency Management Agency for damage to infrastructure caused by flooding in 2019, telling commissioners that the county will receive $137,000 from FEMA. Brown added that a “little tiny sliver of hope” remains that FEMA will offer more funds for flood damage sustained by the old bridge south of Erie.
Commissioners unanimously approved the agreement, and Brown will submit the paperwork.
“This will not have any bearing on the old bridge. This is just for road repairs that we have expenses for,” Brown said.
Commissioners unanimously approved Brown to proceed with the scheduling of interviews for qualified applicants for the Road and Bridge department, which the HR department will likely not be involved with.
Westhoff request rejected
A move by Westhoff near the end of Tuesday’s meeting was resoundingly rejected by Klaassen and Galemore.
A pitch to extend the county’s half-percent sales tax for purposes of continued infrastructure improvement was made recently by Tom Giefer. After not receiving a definitive answer when he spoke in November, Giefer appeared again at the Dec. 20 meeting.
“I came last time and we all just nodded our heads. I have not gotten any answers in the last month, so I guess I’ll come back and ask again,” Giefer said.
The half-percent sales tax applies to the Shaw/Elk Road project, which dates back to 2005. Giefer’s suggestions included placing the issue on a special election or general election ballot. Both Klaassen and Galemore were opposed to the idea and detailed those concerns.
While Giefer was not present at Tuesday’s meeting, Westhoff discussed options for the tax.
Westhoff told commissioners that a couple of people phoned him about extending the sales tax, and confirmed with The Tribune that Giefer was one of those individuals.
“They were wanting to know if we could go ahead and make a motion to extend that,” Westhoff said.
Despite previously being told no by commissioners, Westhoff noted that Giefer wanted it placed on the 2024 general election ballot.
“The problem is that we’re too far out to anticipate when that will pay off,” Galemore said of the bond payoff, having previously explained that to Giefer in December.
“If they’re late or we don’t get the funds to pay it off, we can’t really extend that tax that’s already in place,” Galemore said. “It’s kind of hard to commit to something that we can’t foresee.”
Klaassen said that she was not comfortable with the idea.
“I think we should be preparing for that, but making a motion puts us on the (hook),” she said.
Westhoff noted that he was just the messenger.
“I was asked to ask,” Westhoff said.
