ERIE – Neosho County Commissioner David Orr brought a mask mandate back before the board at Thursday evening’s meeting, and the proposal once again failed.
Orr brought up the issue again after all of the commissioners received a letter from Dr. Brian Kueser, Chief of Emergency Medicine at Neosho Memorial Regional Medical Center and one of 12 doctors who sent the commission a letter a month ago urging a mandate.
Commissioners then voted to set a mandate, before Gov. Laura Kelly issued a statewide mandate. The commission then voted 2-1 to opt out of both Kelly’s November mandate and a previous mask mandate they had approved. On Thursday, Orr’s motion died for lack of a second.
Orr said Kueser is medical director of the Neosho County Health Department with Teresa Starr as administrative director. In his recent letter, Kueser said the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic is on the brink of overwhelming the medical system. He said the hospital has been at capacity and it is hard to transfer patients out due to a shortage of available beds at larger hospitals. Kueser said no intensive care unit beds have been available in Wichita for a month.
Commissioner Paul Westhoff, who initially voted in favor of a mandate, voted against it at the last meeting.
“There’s no way we can enforce it,” he said. “I’ve heard from the Chanute police. I’ve heard from the sheriff.”
He said the cities should impose their own mandates if they want to.
“I’m not going to be a yo-yo,” Westhoff said.
Commission Chair Gail Klaassen passed out a chart she said showed surrounding counties’ case rates. Neosho County was in the middle.
“If a mandate works, the ones that have the lowest active positive tests should be at the bottom,” she said. “The mask mandate now is not working.”
She proposed starting a group that could come up with ways to limit the spread.
“I believe in social distancing,” Klaassen said. “I just don’t like the mandating and making it a crime.”
Orr said schools require wearing masks. He also said the county is taking government money for pandemic relief.
“I’m not going to take their rights away,” Westhoff said.
Thursday, the Neosho County Health Department reported 85 active cases out of a total of 779 since the pandemic began. The number of active cases increased by 25 from Tuesday’s report, but had trended downward since a peak of 164 active cases Nov. 17. On Nov. 3, Neosho County had 49 active cases from a total of 319 people infected.
State pandemic relief funds
Earlier, commissioners discussed allocating COVID-19 relief funds to four county school systems after hearing from the Chanute superintendent.
Chanute USD 413 Superintendent Kellen Adams said the district has incurred more than a quarter million dollars in additional expenses due to the pandemic. Dan Mildfelt with the district foundation compared the amounts other counties granted to their schools and urged the commission to support their request.
Chanute schools received a reimbursement of $65,000 on a request for $93,924 in expenses before July 1. Two other applications are still pending with the Federal Emergency Management Agency.
The commission has received requests for funds from St. Paul USD 505, Erie USD 101, USD 413 and Saint Patrick Catholic School in Chanute.
Emergency Management Director Melanie Kent-Culp gave an update on the SPARK relief funds, which are allocated for $640,000 in Response and Recovery funds and $640,000 for Agency Operational Relief. Without the school requests, the R and R requests total $288,057 and the AOR totals $501,500. With schools included, the R and R totals $550,980 and the AOR totals $742,500.
Commissioners discussed ways to fund the schools’ requests, including basing funds on the number of students and how to count funds previously awarded from the Payment in Lieu of Taxes money from the Neosho Ridge Wind project.
Other county business
Kent Webber, president of Monarch Cement, met with the commission to discuss an unofficial detour for the upcoming US-169 project.
Webber said he originally wanted to discuss the eight-ton rating of a bridge over the Neosho River on Elk Road, which is the former US-169. He said the bridge has not been a problem for empty cement trucks, but not 40-ton loads.
Instead, he proposed the county shore up a bridge north of Plummer Avenue and Ash Grove Road to be an unofficial detour when the Kansas Department of Transportation rebuilds US-169 between K-39 and the Allen County line. KDOT is also considering changing the sequence of the project to limit the time that stretch will be affected.
The official detour will add 52 miles to one-way travel, Webber said. The project goes to bid letting the third week of January.
Anna Methvin, director of the NMRMC Foundation, met with commissioners for a letter of support and to document ownership for a grant application. The proposal would fund demolition of the former tuberculosis hospital for a 10,000 square-foot wellness and business education center.
County 911 director Lori Nally said procedures worked unbelievably well during an outage Sunday that affected half the state. Neosho County’s 911 calls rolled over to Allen County, which also was out, so they rolled over to Anderson County, which had a different host.
The commission met with Apex Clean Energy representative Jason Martinson for an update on the Neosho Ridge Wind project. He said all components have been delivered, except for one unit west of US-169 that had to be returned for repairs.
So far, 85 of the 139 wind-powered electrical generators have been erected and 14 have been commissioned. Four of the total 14 circuits have been energized.
Commissioners approved an agreement to add 3 1/2 miles of additional road to the usage agreement with Apex.
