Tribune staff
Neosho County was under a flood warning Monday and remains under a flood watch until this morning after weekend thunderstorms brought high river levels.
Neosho County Emergency Management Director Melanie Kent-Culp urged people in flood-prone areas to keep an eye on conditions and have alternative routes available. She said up to 2 inches of rainfall was expected through today.
The Neosho River reached 28.11 feet at about 2 pm Saturday, enough to cross Elk Road north of Chanute. Flood stage is 23 feet. It was forecast to drop to 14 feet before going back up to 21 feet overnight Tuesday and Wednesday morning.
The Neosho River at Erie was at 30.2 feet at 2 pm Monday, above the 29-foot flood stage. It dropped after reaching 34.35 feet Saturday afternoon and remaining there until early Monday, enough to flood 190th Road west of Big Creek seven miles northwest of Erie.
From 7:52 pm Friday to 7:52 am Saturday, the Martin Johnson Municipal Airport at Chanute recorded 7.11 inches of rainfall. It recorded 0.72 inches between 4:52 am and 8:52 am Sunday, and 0.34 inch between 12:52 am and 2:52 pm Monday.
